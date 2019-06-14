

Thomas Circle on a bright and pleasant Wednesday afternoon. (Rex Block via Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

9/10: Gusty wind detracts. Otherwise, a perfectly amazing May June day with sunshine and no humidity! An okay way to end to the week. 😎

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny. Windy. Highs: mid- to upper 70s.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Calmer. Lows: 50s.

Saturday: More sun than clouds. Slight breeze. Highs: low to mid-80s.

Sunday: Partly sunny, slight rain chance. Highs: mid-80s to about 90.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Today’s the gem during this forecast, even with some wind. Clouds, heat and that humid feeling creep upward each of the next few days. Classic D.C. thunderstorms may return by late Sunday, continuing through next week.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Today (Friday): Rewind to May, with mid- to upper 70s and un-muggy, comfortable air. Refreshing! By late morning and into midafternoon we may experience our only downside to the day — northwesterly winds gusting 20 mph to perhaps as high as 40 mph. Did I mention splendid blue skies? (Sunscreen, please!). If it weren’t for the wind, this would be a Nice Day stamp kind of day. Confidence: High

Tonight: Wind drops off quickly. Skies are mainly clear until the early-morning hours, when a few clouds may start rolling in. With such low dew points (dry air) and few clouds to insulate us, temperatures are able to cool quickly into the 50s by sunrise. Even downtown may slip below 60 degrees! Confidence: Medium-High

Follow us on YouTube, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for the latest updates. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast into next week...

Tomorrow (Saturday): Plan on more sunshine than clouds. Turning warmer, too, with highs in the low to mid-80s. Pretty much average for this time of June. No mugginess, which is awesome, too. A couple spots of upper 80s can’t be ruled out south of town, as a few midday 15 mph southwesterly breezes try hard to pump in some warmer air. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy skies dominate. Do try to check out the celestial pairing of the moon and Jupiter. Well outside the Beltway, temperatures should still dip into the low 60s. About 70 degrees downtown. Slightest chance of a predawn shower can’t be ruled out, but so far nothing looks heavy or long-lasting. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

Father’s Day (Sunday): It’s more typically summerlike. Mid-80s to about 90, increasing dew points producing that humid feeling, and a few showers or even a spotty thunderstorm possible. Overall, partly sunny conditions should win out. We’ll keep you posted if rain chances increase. Confidence: Low-Medium

Sunday night: Clouds and mugginess may increase further. A few showers, rumbles of thunder and a downpour are possible. Temperatures may only bottom out around 70, perhaps mid-70s inside the Beltway. Confidence: Low-Medium

Mid-80s to low 90s Monday and Tuesday may feel a bit tropical with high, muggy dew points. Both days have those classic summer showers and thunderstorms possible. With plenty of atmospheric moisture available, downpours can’t be ruled out. Check back for forecast tweaks as we get closer. Confidence: Medium