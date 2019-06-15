

A duck walks alongside her ducklings at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool on June 14. (Marlena Sloss/The Washington Post)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

8/10: Right about normal for this time of year. Get outside!

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Highs: Mid-80s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lows: 60s.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny. PM storms? Highs: Mid-80s to near 90.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Today might be the only one in the next week that doesn’t have much of a rain threat. Enjoy it! The days ahead certainly won’t be washouts, but they will feel a lot more like summer around here. That means humidity, and daily afternoon showers or storms roaming. Today it’s still a relatively dry warmth.

Today (Saturday): Clouds are probably most numerous early and late. In both cases, it’s related to showers and storms in the west. They should die out on approach. Otherwise, skies are partly to mostly sunny and conditions warm. Most spots get to at least the mid-80s, and some into the upper 80s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: There’s a small chance we’ll get a few showers moving into the area early in the night, but they won’t amount to much, if they do show up. Most or everyone should stay dry and see partly cloudy skies. Lows settle into the 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): Humidity is creeping upward, and so are temperatures. Under partly sunny skies, readings mainly head for the mid- and upper 80s. A 90 or two can’t be ruled out either. We’ll need to eye the chances for thunderstorms late, although it’s a little unclear if any will develop nearby. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Showers and storms are a risk in the evening, and then it’s partly cloudy overnight. Lows range from the mid-60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

An active pattern is getting underway, so we’ll need to begin watching for near-daily rain risks once again by Monday. A front sinking into the area seems likely to help spawn storms in the afternoon or evening. Before that, highs are in the 80s to right around 90. Confidence: Medium

Details become foggier by Tuesday as the forecast depends somewhat on where the front ends up. One way or another, it’s in our region, so a good quantity of clouds and some shower and storm threat should continue. If the front is over us, heavy rain remains a risk as well, and flooding concerns may rise with time. High temperatures are in the 80s. Confidence: Medium