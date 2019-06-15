

A beautiful sunset over the Severn River in Annapolis by John Goucher via Flickr. (John Goucher/John Goucher)

Tomorrow won’t feel anything like today did. Muggy conditions will return Sunday as persistent southwest winds pump in much more humid air. The increase in moisture may lock some of us under clouds for part of the day, and any extended period of sunshine will quickly destabilize the atmosphere and lead to late-afternoon/early-evening thunderstorms.

Through tonight: Scattered cloud cover will continue to increase overnight. Warm with increasing humidity with lows in the mid- to upper 60s, with winds out of the south at 10 mph.

Tomorrow (Sunday): Skies may be overcast to start Sunday, but we should see some breaks in the cloud cover by the early afternoon. Just how much sunshine is questionable, but it will be warm and quite humid regardless. Highs should top out in the upper 80s with dew points near 70. Watch out for some organized early-evening showers and thunderstorms, some of which may become severe. Scattered showers and storms will linger overnight with sticky conditions. Lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.

