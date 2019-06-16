

Simulated radar from the North American Model (NAM) shows thunderstorms moving through the DMV this evening. This is just one model's forecast; actual conditions may vary. (Pivotal Weather and Washington Post)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

7/10: The digit dips downward thanks to some late-day storms, but should be a decent Dad’s day overall, albeit warmer and more humid.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: More humid, PM storms possible. Highs: Around 85-90.

Tonight: Muggy with evening storms likely. Lows: Low-to-mid 70s.

Tomorrow: Hot and humid. PM storms likely. Highs: Near 90.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Happy Father’s Day to all my fellow patriarchs in CWG land! Lucky for you all, our weather shouldn’t mess with outdoor plans too much, unless they were for later in the day. Overall, though, we are entering a hotter and more humid regime, with a daily risk of showers and storms today through midweek. Just about what you’d expect for June around here.

Today (Sunday): Partly sunny skies early make for a relatively nice morning, as temperatures rise through the 70s to near 80 with a light midday shower possible. But we’ll start to feel the heat with afternoon highs reaching around 85-90 along with noticeable humidity. And we could then see a line of organized storms develop late afternoon into evening, some of which could be strong to severe. Winds are from the southwest around 10-15 mph. Confidence: Medium-High



Tonight: Storms seem likely during the evening, and they could be strong to severe, although not everyone is guaranteed to see one. Otherwise a few lighter showers are possible overnight, as lows only drop to the low-to-mid 70s with mostly cloudy skies and light winds. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Monday): We should see enough breaks in the clouds for the heat to build nicely through the morning, with afternoon highs surging to near 90 plus high humidity. With a stationary front lingering to the north, another round of showers and storms is likely late afternoon into evening. Heavy downpours are possible with any storms that develop in this soupy air mass, so we’ll watch for the potential of localized flooding as well. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: The storm risk continues through the evening and perhaps into the overnight as well. We’ll call it another warm and sticky one, with mostly cloudy skies as lows hold up in the 70s. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

Wish I had could tell you something different as we head toward midweek, but with the frontal boundary stalling nearby, we’ve got more of the same through Tuesday and Wednesday. Both days feature partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies, muggy highs in the 80s, and decent chances for afternoon and evening thunderstorms, with an increasing flood risk. The overnights don’t change much either, with muggy lows in the 70s. Confidence: Medium