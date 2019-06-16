A series of small upper-level disturbances tracking close to our region will keep us under a general threat of thunderstorm development into this evening (see more details at the bottom of this post). Although storms may end up rather isolated, you should keep an eye on the radar. More widespread thunderstorms are likely Monday afternoon and evening.

Through tonight: Isolated thunderstorms are likely to develop through sunset. A few of these storms may reach the severe threshold (see discussion below). Otherwise, cloud cover should increase overnight with a continued chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms, especially north and east of the city. It remains warm and humid with lows in the upper 60s to around 70 and a light southwest wind.

Tomorrow (Monday): Mostly cloudy early, then turning partly sunny, warm and humid with highs in the upper 80s and humid dew points in the low 70s. Thunderstorms are likely to develop by the afternoon, with much better spatial coverage than on Sunday. Some of those storms may become severe, with heavy rain, small hail and frequent lightning the main threats. Showers and storms continue overnight, with gradual clearing late. It remains warm and muggy with lows in the upper to 60s to around 70.

Storm discussion through this evening: A cold front lurks just to our north (near the Mason-Dixon Line), and one or more weak waves of low pressure may scoot along and to the south of this front during the next six to 12 hours. These features may or may not be enough to help organize larger-scale uplift of air into clusters of thunderstorms.

Storms that do develop may be stronger and better organized closer to Baltimore or the Mason-Dixon Line than in the District, where better convergence of low-level air resides along the front.

Any line or cluster of storms, given decent wind shear (30-40 knots of wind increase in the lower half of the atmosphere) could feature strong to locally severe cells. Cells that become arc- or bow-shaped may harbor damaging wind gusts.

The increased moistening of the atmosphere means some cells could produce brief, torrential downpours. Small hail and frequent lightning are also possible. But again, overall coverage may be greater closer to Baltimore and the Mason-Dixon Line.

Any storms in the Washington region may be more isolated, but we’ll update this post at the top if any severe storms develop in the immediate area.

