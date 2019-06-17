TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

4/10: High humidity and high storm chances (late in the day). Not exactly how I’d draw it up.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Muggy with afternoon/evening storms. Highs: 85-90.

Tonight: Even showers/storms. Lows: 65-70.

Tomorrow: Muggy with afternoon/evening storms. Highs: 84-88.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

A very warm, humid weather pattern has replaced the refreshing conditions late last week. This mugginess fuels storms firing up along a cold front near the region for the first few days this week, especially in the afternoon and evening hours. Some of these storms could be heavy with strong winds and possibly some flooding. The front should finally clear the region late Thursday, setting up a nice Friday and Saturday.

Today (Monday): It’s one of those days when showers are possible anytime but they become most numerous late in the afternoon and evening. Some of the storms could produce heavy rain and strong winds. Before the bulk of the rain, we should have sun at times, and it’s plenty humid, with highs in the mid-80s to near 90. Winds are light from the west outside storms. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Showers and storms are likely, and a few pockets of flooding could emerge in the heavier activity. Coverage and intensity of storms should diminish after dark, with lows ranging from 65 to 70. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): It’s a lot like Monday, with partly sunny skies before showers and storms become fairly numerous by the late afternoon and evening. Highs are mostly in the muggy mid-80s with light winds from the west. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Fairly widespread showers and storms are expected, and areas of flooding are possible in the hardest-hit locations. Late at night, showers and storms should wind down with lows near 70. Confidence: Medium-High



A LOOK AHEAD

Showers and storms may be a bit less numerous Wednesday as we’re between disturbances, but even so, scattered activity could develop — especially in the late afternoon and evening. It remains warm and humid, with highs in the low to mid-80s. After a small chance of evening showers and storms, it remains mostly cloudy with lows near 70. Confidence: Medium

We’ll have our fourth straight warm and humid day Thursday as highs target the upper 80s. An approaching cool front probably serves a focus for yet another wave of showers and storms, which may be heavy late in the afternoon and into the early evening. Overnight, some cooler, drier air will try to start filtering into the region as lows fall into the 60s. Confidence: Medium

We should step back to a less humid pattern Friday and Saturday, potentially free of rain. Under partly sunny skies, highs should range from 80 to 85, with overnight lows mostly in the 60s. Confidence: Medium

We probably start to turn more humid by Sunday with a returning chance of some late-day showers or storms. Confidence: Low-Medium