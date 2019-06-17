* Flash Flood Watch from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m., for Fairfax County and Prince George’s County, and points north, including the District *

Heat and humidity are building in the Washington region, and thunderstorms are likely in the region between midafternoon and mid-evening Monday — some potentially coinciding with the commute home.

A few thunderstorms could be severe with damaging winds and hail, in addition to heavy rain and lightning. Some places could get hit by multiple storms in rapid succession, presenting a risk of flash flooding.

A flash flood watch is in effect for the immediate Washington area and points north from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. We do not expect widespread flooding but rather the chance for a few pockets of high water in any areas hit by multiple heavy storms. Poor drainage areas as well as streams and creeks are most susceptible to this kind of flooding.

While we expect numerous storms to develop, especially in the late afternoon and early evening hours, there’s some uncertainty as to just how widespread they will be. The greatest coverage area of the storms may end up from around Washington northward, with somewhat more hit-and-miss activity to the south.



Lightning over Washington in September. (Kevin Ambrose)

Storm dashboard



(The Washington Post/The Washington Post)

Approximate arrival time:

2:30 to 4:30 p.m. in western areas.

3:30 to 5:30 p.m. in immediate area, including the Capital Beltway.

4:30 to 6:30 p.m. in areas east of Interstate 95.

More than one round of storms possible.

All clear: after 10 p.m.

Storm duration: 30 to 45 minutes or so, but more than one round possible.

Chance of measurable rainfall in any location: 65 percent.

Storm motion: west to east.

Likely storm effects: heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds.

Possible storm effects: damaging wind gusts, flash flooding, hail, isolated tornado.

Rainfall potential: Highly variable; average may be 0.5 inches, but some areas could see two to three inches, while some areas could end up with little rain.

Discussion

Monday afternoon and evening are looking active in terms of thunderstorm coverage. The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has placed the Mid-Atlantic corridor in a slight risk (level 2 out of 5) zone for severe storms for later Monday afternoon and evening. The threat is mainly for damaging wind gusts (15 percent probability within 25 miles of a location) and secondarily for large hail (5 percent chance).



Risk of severe storms Monday. (National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center)

Mostly sunny skies are enabling the atmosphere to significantly destabilize. This will allow plenty of buoyant cloud energy to build by mid-to-late afternoon. Additionally, low level moisture is on the increase courtesy of south-southwesterly winds. This increases prospects for locally torrential rain within storms.

At the surface, a cold front lurks just to our north (near the Mason-Dixon Line) and a weak wave of low pressure may scoot along and to the south of this front during the next six to 12 hours. With air converging along the frontal boundary and low pressure, there may be enough triggers to support widespread storm development.



Forecast weather map Monday evening. (National Weather Service)

The one “fly” in the ointment is the possibility that surface winds could veer even more from the west as the afternoon goes on. If this happens, convective coverage would be more limited, due to drier air surging down the eastern slopes of the Appalachians.

Wind shear (the increase in wind speed with altitude) will play an important role in storm behavior Monday. Shear causes cloud updrafts to tilt off-vertical, which increases their intensity, and also enables stronger cloud downdrafts to evolve. Overall, moderate shear can increase storm strength and duration.



HRRR model simulated radar between 3 and 10 p.m. This is just a model. Actual storm placement and timing will vary.

Monday’s mode of wind shear favors multicellular-type clusters and short lines of storms, moving east off the mountains. Cells that become arc- or bow-shaped may harbor damaging wind gusts. Shear intensity should be decreasing through the afternoon, but if strong pockets of wind aloft linger, then short-lived areas of updraft rotation could develop. If one or more of these supercell-type storms emerge, large (more than one inch) hail or a brief tornado is a remote possibility.

The low- and mid-level winds aloft will also align parallel to the weather front. Whenever this happens and the boundary is stationary (as it is Monday), a process called “echo training” can develop. This involves repeated upwind formation of storm cells, and downwind passage, over the same locations. The heavy rains come in pulses, that may last for several hours. Thus, combined with the high humidity levels, there is a risk for some pockets of flash flooding Monday afternoon and evening.

High-resolution models such as the NAM and HRRR all portray plenty of intense storm cells, coming in multiple waves or batches Monday afternoon and evening.

It’s possible that a severe thunderstorm watch is issued for the region. We will monitor the situation through the day and provide updates.