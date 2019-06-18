

Stormy skies over Washington yesterday evening. (@Conthescene/Twitter)

4/10: Warm, dank and dour, keeping us somewhat sour, with more late-day storms.

Today: Warm and humid, more PM showers and storms. Highs: 83 to 87.

Tonight: Cloudy with mainly evening showers and storms. Lows: 66 to 72.

Tomorrow: More of the same, mainly PM storms. Highs: 82 to 86.

Our week of mega-mugginess marches on with another warm and humid day today as we watch the potential for another round of strong to severe storms this afternoon into the evening. We must also tolerate higher humidity levels that make our air conditioners work even harder. Tomorrow and Thursday tell the same story before we finally break free for a nicer Friday and Saturday. Sunday may then revert more humid with a storm chance returning.

The Washington Post

Today (Tuesday): Mostly cloudy skies and moderate to high humidity highlight our day as we await another batch of mid-afternoon into evening showers and storms, some of which could be heavy to severe with big downpours and gusty winds. Keep an eye on radar, and stay tuned here and on social media if you have late-day outdoor plans. Highs reach the middle 80s with light winds from the southwest around 5 to 10 mph (stronger around thunderstorms). Rain totals range from a tenth of an inch up to about three-quarters of an inch in heavier storms. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: Scattered showers and thunderstorms continue probably this evening, and a few may linger overnight, too. Cloudy skies and muggy weather with lows only in the mid-60s to low 70s. Rain totals could again reach from a tenth of an inch up to three-quarters of an inch, with localized flash flooding possible. Light winds from the south, with higher gusts around storms. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Partly to mostly cloudy, again with moderate to high humidity as highs head back to the mid-80s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms show up again, especially in the afternoon and evening, and a few could be heavy. Light winds come from the south and southwest. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms, especially in the evening. Lows in the upper 60s to mid-70s. Confidence: Medium

Thursday has a shot to get some increased sunshine at times, so partly sunny skies are favored as temperatures trend a bit hotter, with highs in the upper 80s (and with the humidity feeling more like the 90s). And, yes, a continued chance of showers and thunderstorms, but perhaps less numerous overall. A shower or storm is possible Thursday night, too, under partly cloudy skies, with lows in the mid-60s to about 70. Confidence: Medium

Friday features improving conditions, with partly sunny skies, highs in the lower to middle 80s, and, most importantly, humidity falling back toward low levels by the afternoon. Cooler and more comfortable Friday night under mostly clear skies, as lows drift into the upper 50s in the outer suburbs to the low to mid-60s in the city. Confidence: Medium

The weekend is a split show at this juncture with Saturday looking spectacular and Sunday looking iffy. Mostly sunny skies should prevail Saturday with low humidity and highs ranging from the lower to middle 80s. Saturday night turns cloudier, with a shower possible and lows in the 60s. Sunday runs partly cloudy and somewhat more humid, with highs in the 80s and the potential for showers and storms yet again. Confidence: Low-Medium