2:50 p.m. - Severe thunderstorm watch until 10 p.m.

The National Weather Service has issued a severe thunderstorm watch in effect until 10 p.m. that includes the Washington and Baltimore metro areas.

A severe thunderstorm watch means conditions are favorable for severe storms and that you should remain weather-aware, but storms are not guaranteed. If a severe thunderstorm warning is issued for your location, on the other hand, it means a storm is imminent and that you should seek shelter immediately.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of DE, DC, MD, NJ, PA, VA until 10 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/r5Wzj3KNea — NWS Severe Tstorm (@NWSSevereTstorm) June 18, 2019

Much like Monday late afternoon and evening, showers and storms are likely to develop Tuesday, and some could be heavy.

The area is under a flash flood watch considering the possibility that some areas may get hit repeatedly by waves of storms. Any flooding should be isolated rather than widespread. Low-lying areas near creeks and streams as well as poor drainage areas will be most susceptible.

Some of the storms Monday were borderline severe with isolated pockets of damaging winds and hail. We run that risk of severe storms again Tuesday, but, on balance, the storms should be slightly less intense. Even so, the National Weather Service has indicated there is a 60 percent chance it will issue a severe thunderstorm watch again.

Like Monday, prime time for storms should be between about 4 and 7 p.m. Tuesday, but they could initiate as early as around 3 p.m. (especially in our western areas) and linger until 10 or 11 p.m. in some areas. While any individual storm may not last all that long (30 minutes or less), it’s possible that some areas will see multiple rounds.



Storm dashboard



Approximate storm initiation time:

2:30 to 4 p.m. in western areas.

3:30 to 5 p.m. in immediate area, including the Capital Beltway.

4 to 5:30 p.m. in areas east of Interstate 95.

More than one round of storms possible.

All clear: after 11 p.m.

Storm duration: 30 minutes or so, but more than one round possible.

Chance of measurable rainfall in any location: 65 percent.

Storm motion: west to east.

Likely storm effects: heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds.

Possible storm effects: damaging wind gusts, flash flooding, hail, isolated tornado

Rainfall potential: highly variable; average may be 0.5 inches, but some areas could see two to three inches, while some areas could end up with little rain.

Discussion

Tuesday and the next few days, we enter a weather pattern that is very typical of summertime in the lower Mid-Atlantic — a plume of very moist, unstable air that pinwheels clockwise around the Bermuda High, which is anchored over the western subtropical Atlantic. This sets the stage for daily showers and thunderstorms timed to the late afternoon and evening.



Forecast surface weather map for midafternoon Tuesday. Dark green arc east of Mississippi defines the corridor of high-moisture, unstable air arcing around the Bermuda High over the western Atlantic (not shown). (National Weather Service)

A clear focus for storms is lacking, with the nearest front retreating northward into northern Pennsylvania through Thursday. The jet stream aloft has weakened, but small ripples of energy (often hard to identify) will stream through, triggering off batches of storms now and then.

The overall flow is progressive, meaning storms will be on the move (as opposed to stalling out), but the very deep, moist atmospheric layer means locations that receive one or more cells in succession could pick up locally heavy rainfall, as much as two to three inches.

Additionally, the combination of significant instability later Tuesday afternoon, and modest levels of wind shear (the increase in winds with altitude, which helps to organize longer-lived, stronger storm cells) raise once again the specter of isolated strong to severe thunderstorms.

According to the Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center (SPC), Tuesday’s threat is greatest in the direction of Baltimore and northeastern Maryland, which is in the slight risk zone (level 2 out of 5). The rest of the area is in a marginal risk zone (level 1 out of 5).



Threat of severe storms on Tuesday. (National Weather Service)

Tuesday’s wind shear levels over D.C. are weaker than those of Monday. Several impressive storm cells, which featured significant lightning, a smattering of wind damage reports (downed trees) and, in St. Mary’s County, golf-ball-size hail, developed Monday.

With weaker shear, overall thunderstorm intensity may be a notch lower, but isolated damaging gusts, a couple of pockets of hail, and frequent lightning cannot be ruled out for anyone.