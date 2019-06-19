

People try to stay dry at the Lincoln Memorial during a thunderstorm Tuesday in Washington. (Matt McClain/The Washington Post)

4/10: More of the same gets a subpar score for Mother Nature’s lack of creativity this week.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy, scattered PM storms. Highs: mid-80s.

Tonight: Muggy, scattered evening storms. Lows: upper 60s to mid-70s.

Tomorrow: A bit warmer, late-day storms likely. Highs: upper 80s to near 90.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Our rinse-and-repeat workweek continues, with more muggy air and scattered storms today and tomorrow. We’ll break the cycle with a noticeably nicer Friday and Saturday, and then see how far into Sunday we can hold off the return of higher humidity and another chance of storms.

Today (Wednesday): Same story today as yesterday. With partly to mostly cloudy skies and plenty of humidity, temperatures steadily rise toward afternoon highs in the mid-80s with light winds from the south. More scattered showers and storms are then possible late afternoon into evening, some with heavy downpours, gusty winds and a risk of localized flooding. Confidence: Medium

Tonight: The shower and heavy storm risk continues into the evening, before things calm down again overnight. Otherwise we’re muggy and mild, with lows in the upper 60s to mid-70s. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Thursday): Still considerable clouds, but perhaps a little more sun overall than today. That, along with a slightly warmer breeze from the southwest, should heat afternoon highs to the upper 80s to near 90, with moderate to high humidity. Scattered showers and storms seem likely late afternoon into the evening. The warmer air and an approaching cold front increase the chance of some storms turning severe, with damaging winds and hail. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Scattered storms could still be strong to severe during the evening, with lingering showers possible overnight. Drier air begins to arrive toward morning as winds start to come from the northwest. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

A shower could linger early Friday morning. But otherwise we should see clearing skies as breezy winds from the northwest bring lower humidity. The air is pleasantly cooler as well, with highs in the low to mid-80s, followed by Friday night lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. Saturday looks nice too, with less wind and continued low humidity, as highs reach the low to mid-80s again under partly to mostly sunny skies. Confidence: Medium-High

Sunday looks pretty decent as of now, although the forecast is less certain. We should start the day with some sunshine and the humidity still in check. But muggier air may start to work back in during the afternoon as highs top out in the 80s, and we can’t rule out a shower or storm later in the afternoon or evening. Confidence: Low-Medium