With over two inches of rain at Reagan National Airport over Monday and Tuesday — the wettest back-to-back days of the year so far — the lesser risk of showers and storms today was undoubtedly good news for many. We do still run the chance of some wandering downpours, but coverage will remain sparse this evening. More storms are likely Thursday, and they could again pack a punch.

Through tonight: Isolated showers and storms could roam into the evening hours, with highest odds of such to the west. If that happens, they’ll wind down by or shortly after sunset. Otherwise, it will be muggy as partly cloudy skies continue. Like recent nights, some patchy late-night fog is possible. Lows are mainly in the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Storm clouds hang over the Kennedy Center in Washington on Tuesday. (DCbmyers/Flickr)

Tomorrow (Thursday): A low-pressure system passes to our north and injects the region with another risk of strong to severe storms. After a partly cloudy morning and midday, storms try to develop in the afternoon. All severe weather types are possible, although damaging wind may be favored in any storms that form. There’s some question about how widespread convection will be — we should have a better handle on that Thursday. Highs will mostly be in the upper 80s to right around 90. Winds will be out of the south around 10 to 15 mph.

Thursday storms: The Storm Prediction Center currently has our area under a slight risk of severe weather Thursday. That’s a level 2 out of 5. While it expects damaging winds will be the greatest risk, rotating thunderstorms and tornadoes are also possible in the broader region.

