TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

3/10: As is the norm, likely to be a storm. Still sultry as a sauna, but much less so mañana.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Humid, breezy, with p.m. storms (possibly severe). Highs: 87 to 91.

Tonight: Storms end early, still humid. Lows: 63 to 69.

Tomorrow: Isolated shower, gusty winds, dropping humidity. Highs: 80 to 84.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Today’s sweat fest leads to the potential for some strong late thunderstorms, so be careful out there. Humidity is much less oppressive for the summer solstice, so hurrah for summer! The weekend holds on to the dry weather while temperatures and humidity only slowly climb.

Today (Thursday): Humidity levels are painfully high, with patchy early morning fog to prove it. A brisk southwest wind does little to help as highs peak in the upper 80s to low 90s. The heat fuels some strong thunderstorms late in the afternoon and toward evening, with isolated severe activity possible (especially strong winds). Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Thunderstorms should push off to the east during the evening but fail to meaningfully lower the humidity. Southwest breezes persist, with gradually clearing skies overnight. Lows are mainly in the mid- to upper 60s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Friday): Despite drier air steadily pushing into the area on strong northwest winds (gusts up to 30 mph), there is still the chance for a pop-up shower or two. For most, expect partly sunny skies and highs mainly in the low 80s as the summer sun reaches its highest point of the year. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Skies quickly clear in the evening, with much lower humidity, lighter winds and readings in the 70s making going outdoors a newfound treat. Lows range from the mid-50s in our cooler suburbs to the mid-60s downtown. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

Saturday is a winner with mostly sunny skies, light breezes and low humidity. Highs are no worse than the low 80s. The night is clear and calm, with lows in the mid-50s to low 60s. Confidence: High

It remains comfortable Sunday under sunny skies, with humidity still manageable while most of the thunderstorms in the Midwest hold just to our west. Highs climb to the mid-80s. Humidity climbs overnight, with lows in the mid-60s to low 70s. Confidence: Medium

Monday is back to hot and humid in a big way. Highs top out in the low 90s. This should spawn some scattered afternoon thunderstorms to bring a little relief. Confidence: Low-Medium