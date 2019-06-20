

A photo of Ian Livingston's iPhone showing the risk of severe weather for the Washington region on the evening of June 29, 2012. The Jefferson Memorial is in the background. This photo was taken an hour before a derecho hit Washington. (Kevin Ambrose)

Thunderstorms and severe weather watches have been almost a daily occurrence in Washington this week. And, as it turns out, this is exactly the time of year when this stormy weather is most likely in our region.

We can evaluate when the Washington region should expect the most severe weather by examining the historic frequency of risky weather days declared by the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center. These daily outlooks offer an assessment of the risk of severe storms from marginal (level 1) to high (level 5), with slight (level 2), enhanced (level 3), and moderate (level 4) risk levels in between.

Slight risks and above are typically the ones to pay extra attention to locally. Moderate risks (level 4) are the real doozies, and high risks (level 5) are basically unheard of in our region but sometimes are declared in other parts of the country such as the Plains and the South, where violent weather is more common.

The risk levels, unsurprisingly, peak with the warm season between April and October. What drives this, fundamentally, is strong heating of the lower atmosphere by the sun. This destabilizes the atmosphere, making conditions more ripe for thunderstorms. Excessive amounts of unstable energy lead to severe storms. Wind shear (the increase in winds with altitude) plays an important role, too, but paradoxically, wind shear values tend to be at their lowest during mid-summer.



Slight risk or greater days by month in the NWS D.C./Baltimore region, based on 2004-2018 data. (Capital Weather Gang)

The season for risky storms (slight risk or higher) in Washington and the surrounding region peaks in June with about nine such days per year on average. July comes in somewhat lower at eight days, and May typically sees seven days with slight risk or greater.

Over the course of a year, we average about 41 slight risk days. Keep in mind our greater region includes places such as northwest Maryland and the region around Charlottesville.

On the vast majority of days with a slight risk of severe storms, the forecast for storminess holds true. Note that a severe storm is defined as containing hail one-inch or greater in diameter, wind gusts of at least 58 mph or a tornado. Neither torrential (or even flooding) rain nor intense lightning are used to define a severe thunderstorm.

The seasonal cycle for storms features very few slight risk days during winter, then a gradual increase through March. The climb is quicker from April to peak around the end of June or early July, then it falls off relatively steeply through August and September.



Moderate risk days in the immediate area since 2004. (Capital Weather Gang)

We expect far fewer moderate risk days per year compared with slight risk days. Since 2004, the Weather Service has declared 21 moderate risk days in the greater region, with 12 of them impacting the immediate D.C. area. The most moderate risk days in any year locally was four in 2012, the year of the infamous derecho (June 29).

Moderate risk days are not terribly common in any month in our region, but June tends to average about one every other year in the greater region. But they tend to come in bunches as they did in 2008 and 2012.

Moderate risk assessments are typically issued here for two types of anticipated severe weather events: long-track, widespread damaging wind systems (such as squall lines and derechos), and tornado outbreaks.

Derecho “season” in the Mid-Atlantic peaks during June through August, while tornado outbreaks tend to come earlier, i.e. April through June, and sometimes during the fall.

For tornado outbreaks, these “shoulder seasons” (relative to summer) are favored because the jet stream, and thus wind shear, tends to be more intense at those times. Tropical cyclone remnants have also brought swarms of tornadoes in early fall (i.e. Hurricane Ivan, September 2004).

How does the frequency of risky days for storms in Washington compare with that for other parts of the country? One of the most volatile severe weather breeding grounds in North America is a region termed “Dixie Alley,” which encompasses the Mid-South.

In Jackson, Miss., the season starts earlier than ours, with a slow climb that actually begins during the winter months. In terms of sheer numbers, the number of moderate risk days each month dwarfs that of Washington. The biggest months for such days in Jackson are March through May, with a peak in April. Unlike the Washington area, many of these are due to a tornado threat.



Comparing moderate risk or greater days in the D.C. region and central Mississippi. (Capital Weather Gang)

The region we call Dixie Alley is known to be a prolific breeder of strong to violent tornadoes (EF2 through EF5), and more people die from tornadoes in Dixie Alley than do in the classic “tornado alley” of the Great Plains.

Interestingly, however, Jackson’s peak in slight risk or greater days per month is no greater than that of our area. In fact, it’s slightly lower.

But while the two might run neck-and-neck in days per month with severe weather during the warm season, Jackson sees more consistent activity through the cool season and considerably more in the way of higher-end risk days. An average year there sees 12 moderate risk days in the region, which again is the same total number that has occurred in the immediate Washington area since 2004.

As we continue to see more storm days pile up in the weeks ahead, keep in mind it’s pretty normal as we’re into the statistical peak of risky storm days in our region!

Note: We’ve left specifics about “enhanced risks” (level 3 of 5) off as it remains a relatively recent addition and has limited years of data. Counts for outlooks were compiled using data from Iowa Environmental Mesonet.