Today was the eighth day of 90 degrees or higher, and the third and warmest of those days this month. A cold front punching through tonight ends this bout of heat and humidity for a bit. In its wake we see some gusty winds that slightly sully an otherwise ideal Friday.

Through Tonight: Still waiting on a cold front, some storms may fire in the region over the next several hours, especially from the District south. The most likely time for this activity is between now and 10 p.m. or so. A storm or two may become severe, with damaging wind the main risk outside of heavy rain and lightning. Overnight, lows range from the mid-60s to around 70.

Tomorrow (Friday): It’s a beautiful-looking day and sets up a great start to the weekend. I say “looking” as winds are on the strong side, especially early. Plan on sustained in the 20 to 30 mph zone, which means some gusts between 30 and 40 mph are a good bet, and higher gusts are possible in elevation. Those winds do taper with time, just not a bunch before sunset. Temperatures head for the low to mid-80s for highs.



Winds may approach or pass 40 mph Friday morning, especially in higher elevations.

Pollen update: All major pollen types are low.

