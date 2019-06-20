For the fifth straight day, it’s super muggy outside. Relief is on the way as a cold front sweeps through the region Thursday night. But, before it arrives, storms are likely in the afternoon and evening when the humid air collides with the incoming cooler and drier conditions.

Some of these storms that form, potentially coinciding with the commute home, may contain pockets of damaging winds and hail — in addition to heavy downpours and lightning. The main window for storms is between 4 and 8 p.m. but isolated showers and storms could occur in the early afternoon and linger through 9 or 10 p.m., until the front passes.

The National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center has already stated that there is an 80 percent chance it will issue a severe thunderstorm watch for the region. If that happens, it will be the third watch in the past four days.

The front is expected to trigger storms up and down the East Coast, so expect possible travel delays at area airports. There’s an elevated chance of strong to severe storms from north Florida to New Hampshire.

Storm dashboard



x (The Washington Post/The Washington Post)

Approximate storm arrival time:

4 p.m. to 6 p.m. in western areas.

5 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the immediate area, including the Capital Beltway.

5:30 to 7:30 p.m. in areas east of Interstate 95.

Isolated storms are likely to pop up earlier, starting in the early afternoon throughout the region.

Some areas could get hit by more than one round of storms.

All clear: 9 to 10 p.m. from west to east.

Storm duration: 30 to 45 minutes, or less.

Chance of measurable rainfall in any location: 65 percent.

Storm motion: West to east.

Likely storm effects: Heavy rain, lightning, gusty winds.

Possible storm effects: Damaging wind gusts, hail, isolated tornado.

Rainfall potential: Highly variable; average may be 0.5 inches, but some areas could see one to two inches, while some areas could end up with little rain.

Discussion

A reprieve from the hot and humid conditions of the past few days is on our doorstep in the form of a cold front, but this break may come at the price of severe weather.

The cold front is part of a low pressure system that will pass to our north, moving east out of the Great Lakes. In the upper atmosphere, the jet stream wave responsible for creating the low will be enhancing the mid-level winds over our region.



(National Weather Service)

The combination of a hot, very humid air mass will render the atmosphere moderately unstable in the afternoon. Meanwhile, the fast winds aloft has increased the wind shear, which has a tendency to intensify and organize aggregates of thunderstorm cells. The approaching cold front will provide more widespread uplift to the air than we have experienced this week.

The Storm Prediction Center foresees a vast stretch of severe weather potential along the Eastern Seaboard, as shown below. The D.C. region is in a slight risk zone (Level 2 out of 5), while further south, the Carolinas are in the next higher zone (enhanced, Level 3 out of 5).



Storm risk in the Washington region Thursday. (National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center)

There is a good combination of ingredients (unstable air, uplift, decent shear) for strong to severe storms. Storms are likely to organize into multicell clusters. Bowing or arc-shaped segments may contain pockets of wind damage. Small hail is probable in spots. Very high moisture content in the air may lead to some torrential downpours, and lightning could be intense.

If the shear becomes a bit stronger than the models portray, a few cells could take on quasi-supercell characteristics — meaning a chance for larger hail (up to golf-ball-size) and an isolated weak tornado.

However, the question remains how widespread the storm coverage will be, and whether storm clusters will congeal into a squall line ahead of the cold front.

Model guidance suggests less of a tendency for a squall line and greater probability of hit-or-miss storms, starting early in the afternoon and increasing in coverage into the early evening hours before decreasing and moving off.