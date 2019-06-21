

Late-day sun casts a shadow Wednesday on First Street on the east side of the U.S. Capitol. (Brian Moulton via Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

8/10: Somewhat gusty winds, but temperatures are comfortable (slightly below average), with decreasing, less muggy dew points! Sunscreen + 😎 help protect against our highest, strongest sun of the year.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly to mostly sunny. Windy. Highs: low to mid-80s.

Tonight: Mostly clear, decreasing breeze. Lows: mid-50s to mid-60s.

Saturday: Sunny. Slight breeze. Highs: upper 70s to low 80s.

Sunday: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs: mid- to upper 80s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

We’ve got a very decent three days ahead before summertime haze, heat, and humidity return next workweek. Enjoy the longest days of the year, but remember: As the sun hits its highest point in the sky of the year, ultraviolet protection factor clothing, sunglasses and sunscreen are warranted — especially from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.!

Today (Friday): Gradually building northwesterly winds gusting near 30 mph (midday) usher in air that’s refreshing and un-muggy by afternoon. Overall, we should stay rain-free, but a quick pop-up shower or two can’t be ruled out. Sunshine generally dominates over periodic clouds, as we aim for pleasant (below-average) high temperatures in the low to mid-80s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Winds decrease noticeably by late evening as skies stay mostly clear. Comfort reigns, as temperatures head down toward the mid-60s downtown before dawn, with some mid-50s possible outside of the Beltway! Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Saturday): This is the gem of the weekend, with mostly sunny skies, under-control 5 to 10 mph northwesterly breezes, and super-dry, refreshing air for this time of year (dew points may dip below 50F!). Upper 70s to low 80s are divinely about 10 degrees below average. Enjoy! With sunscreen and sunglasses — perhaps even a hat — of course. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Fairly clear and mostly calm conditions should prevail, with our temperatures bottoming out in the mid-50s to mid-60s. One last open-windows night? Take advantage! Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Sunday: Warmth returns, but at least a rise in dew points doesn’t quite reach palpable mugginess threshold. Light southwesterly breezes help pump in high temperatures in the mid- to upper 80s by late afternoon. Clouds only slowly increase, and sunshine generally dominates. A few thundershowers could pop along and west of the Blue Ridge by late day, but chances remain low. Confidence: Medium-High

Sunday night: The humid feeling returns overnight as dew points climb into the moist 60s. We may need periodic air conditioning downtown at least, with low 70s perhaps as low as we can get. A few mid-60s are possible in the typically cooler spots north and west of town. Clouds slowly build, and we even have a few showers possible near dawn. Confidence: Medium

Muggy upper 80s to low 90s are expected Monday and Tuesday, with daytime showers and afternoon thunderstorms possible. With our familiar summer weather routine reestablishing itself, don’t forget to tote around a small umbrella and wear lightweight clothing to help offset heat index values into the mid-90s. We’ll keep an eye on the slight potential for strong storms or heavy downpours as we get closer. Confidence: Medium