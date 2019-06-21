

The Lockkeeper’s House near the National Mall. (Edward Wood/Flickr)

We’re hitting the jackpot with the forecast the next few days. Summer is off to a pleasant start as humidity takes a break and temperatures are mild. Thanks to low humidity, evenings and overnight may even feel a touch cool. But fear not, the hot and muggies will be back next week.

Through tonight: Skies trend clear with the loss of daytime heating. Winds diminish further this evening, especially near and after sunset. They don’t disappear, though, as they continue to blow around 10 mph out of the northwest. Lows reach the mid-50s in the coolest spots north and west, and it’s as mild as mid-60s in the city.

Tomorrow (Saturday): Winds are more peaceful and sunshine dominant. We’ll need to eye some showers and storms moving out of the mountains, but they seem to want to mainly stay south and west of us. Some cloudiness is likely from that, at least into the midday. Highs are near 80 or into the low 80s most spots. Breezes are still out of the northwest, lighter, around 10 mph.

Sunday: Sunshine rules again for the second half of the weekend. Low to mid-80s should do it. Winds turn to come back from the south, so moisture levels are on the rise with time. This “return flow” from the south could bring cloudiness in by the afternoon, as well.

Pollen update: Grasses and mold spores are moderate/high. Weed pollen is low/moderate. Tree pollen is low.

