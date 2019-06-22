

St Phillips in NoMa. (C Buoscio/Flickr)

9/10: Hedging slightly, in case any thicker clouds pass by, especially in the morning. Close to perfect for June!

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Turning mostly sunny. Highs: 79-84.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 58-66.

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly sunny. Highs: 81-86.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

The big weather advice of the weekend is sunscreen and other protective measures. The sun’s going to be bright and powerful. We may deal with some clouds today as storms pass to our southwest. They won’t last forever and they won’t sully much. Otherwise it’s low-humidity delight. And for the most part, that’s the story tomorrow as well.

Today (Saturday): Some cloudiness moves by in the morning as showers and storms pass to our southwest. Slight chance a couple rain drops make it in here, but don’t plan on it. We should trend toward sunny conditions for the afternoon as temperatures rise to the upper 70s and low 80s most spots. Some mid-80s may mix in near the city and southeast. Winds are out of the northwest around 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tonight: If you’ve got evening plans outdoors you’re in luck because it’s going to be awesome. There won’t be much in the way of cloudiness overnight as lows settle to a zone of upper 50s to mid-60s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Sunday): Skies remain sunnier than not to close out the weekend. Humidity is beginning to edge upward on a south wind, but it’ll remain low through the day. Highs head for the mid-80s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Mostly clear skies persist. As moisture levels climb, we’ll get stuck in the 60s in most spots. Perhaps 70 in the city. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

By Monday, muggy conditions are back and a little disturbance passing by could spark some afternoon or evening storms. Before that, highs rise to the mid-and-upper 80s on a south wind. Confidence: Medium-High

A mix of clouds and sun is the story for Tuesday. It’s hot and humid as highs head toward 90. We could see some more of that late-day shower and storm potential. Confidence: Medium