

A lovely first day of summer in the District by John Sonderman via Flickr. (John Sondermann/John Sondermann)

I won’t search for any other word than lovely to describe today’s weather. Not bad for the first full day of summer, right? Take advantage of all that extra sunlight tonight on what will be a picture-perfect summer evening. Sunday is looking mighty fine as well, and let’s just end it on good note and not talk about next week’s weather.

Through tonight: Get outside tonight! It will be excellent weather, with comfortable temperatures and humidity levels. Any semblance of cloud cover will diminish overnight, leaving us with mostly clear skies and lows right around 60, with a light northwest breeze.

Tomorrow (Sunday): More sunshine and lovely weather will be in store for Sunday, with just a slight uptick in temperatures. A light southwest wind should help push temperatures into the mid- to upper 80s, but humidity levels will remain comfortable. Clouds will slowly start to filter in tomorrow night, with lows in the mid- to upper 60s.

European heat wave: June has been quite cool and wet over much of western continental Europe and the British Isles, but that is about to change dramatically. A substantial heat wave is set to break out in response to an amplified and blocked jet stream that will pump in the hot air from Africa. The magnitude of the heat wave will likely challenge lots of monthly all-time records, especially toward the end of next week.

Here is the latest from the ICON on the incoming #heatwave.



Watch the widespread heat build over the next 5 days. Hottest conditions are likely to remain on the continent. A few max temp records will be under threat. pic.twitter.com/uIqFWiF21p — Scott From Scotland (@ScottDuncanWX) June 22, 2019

It is as extreme as it gets. The current 850hpa #temperature percentile forecast later next week exceeds the CFSR maximum for the time of the year across large parts of W #Europe. #heatwave pic.twitter.com/LDplfIQu9y — Lars Lowinski (@larslowinski) June 20, 2019

