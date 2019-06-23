

A spectacular summer afternoon on the Tidal Basin. (John Hopewell via Twitter)

9/10: A little too warm for perfection, but sunny and low humidity is always welcome around here in late June!

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, warmer. Highs: Mid-to-upper 80s.

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Lows: Mid-60s to near 70.

Tomorrow: A few showers or storms? Highs: Mid-80s to near 90.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

The humidity remains at bay for one more day, but the Mid-Atlantic summer can only be restrained so long. Temperatures border on hot this afternoon, although 80s with manageable humidity is about the best one could hope for on a late-June Sunday. The workweek trends more humid and a bit hotter still, with a shower or storm chance back tomorrow, but overall we shouldn’t be as stormy as last week.

Today (Sunday): It’s clear and dry once again, even as high pressure starts to shift offshore. The strong June sun won’t be denied as temperatures climb a bit higher under mostly sunny skies, with highs reaching the mid-to-upper 80s. Humidity remains on the manageable side with light winds. Confidence: High

Tonight: High clouds start to work their way in later this evening or overnight, but any showers should remain well west of the metro area. Temperatures stay mild as lows only dip to the mid-60s to near 70 with a light wind from the south. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Monday): The humidity returns as a moist breeze continues lightly from the south, and we could see a few midday showers and storms pop up in the warm, moist air mass. Otherwise partly sunny skies help temperatures rise toward afternoon highs in the mid-80s to near 90. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Still a chance of a few showers or storms during the evening or overnight. Mostly cloudy skies and muggy air make for sticky lows in the low-to-mid 70s. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

Tuesday and Wednesday should be similar days with typical midsummer heat and only a slight chance of a shower or storm. Partly to mostly sunny skies push highs both days to the upper 80s to low 90s with moderate humidity. Tuesday night sees partly cloudy skies with mild lows in the low-to-mid 70s. Confidence: Medium