A second straight day of warm temperatures and comfortable humidity, you say? Count me in! Today ended up ever so slightly warmer than Saturday, but I doubt many of you noticed. All of us will most certainly notice the heat and humidity on the rise by Monday as some “true” summer weather settles in for next week.

Through tonight: Lovely conditions again this evening with warm temperatures and low humidity values. Cloud cover will slowly start to increase overnight along with humidity levels. As such, overnight lows will be on the warm side, ranging from the mid- to upper 60s under a light southwest wind.

Tomorrow (Monday): A warm front moves in from the south, and behind it, some real sticky air will settle in. It’s partly sunny for most of the day, but rather uncomfortable with temperatures in the upper 80s and dew point values in the low 70s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are likely in the late afternoon/early evening. There’s an even greater chance of showers and storms, with some periods of heavy rain overnight Monday.

See Brian Jackson's forecast through next week.

Lightning and outdoor concerts are a bad mix: In Kansas, an outdoor country music festival called the Country Stampede ended in a different kind of stampede this weekend. Severe weather sent thousands of people running for cover, eventually resulting in the festival calling it quits before headliner Jason Aldean’s performance. Judging from the video below, it’s extremely lucky that no one ended up hurt.

Watch video of the lightning strike that hit backstage of the Country Stampede as people run to take shelter. #kswx @wibwweather pic.twitter.com/BqwB7S7OCj — WIBW Shawn Wheat (@wibwShawn) June 23, 2019

