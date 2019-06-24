

A gorgeous afternoon at the Lincoln Memorial on Sunday. (John Sonderman/Flickr)

4/10: Humidity builds and some storms could flare up late. Couldn’t we have just held on to the weekend weather?

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny, humid. Chance of late-day storms. Highs: 86-90.

Tonight: Evening showers and storms. Muggy. Lows: 70-75.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, hot. Highs: 89-94.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

After a beautiful, rain-free weekend with low humidity, the mugginess returns in a big way thanks to a warm front lifting through the region today. That front could set off storms, especially this evening, before hot, steamy air settles in for the balance of the week. Highs most days exceed 90, and not until Sunday might we find some relief.

Today (Monday): It may not be apparent immediately, but you should gradually notice the increasing humidity, especially by the afternoon. This is when some scattered storms may begin to fire up, first in our western areas. Before any storms, skies are partly sunny, with highs in the upper 80s. Winds are light from the south at around 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms are reasonably likely (a slightly better than 50-50 chance of seeing them), and some of them could be strong to severe with heavy rain, lightning and strong winds. The best chance of storms is in the evening, but a storm could linger into the overnight hours, with lows 70 to 75. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Hot high pressure begins to build over the region, pushing high temperatures near and a bit above 90 degrees while holding off storms. Humidity is moderately high (dew points in the 60s), making it feel a few degrees hotter. Light winds from the west at around 5 mph offer just a hint of moderation. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Partly cloudy and warm. Evening temperatures in the 80s fall to near 70 overnight. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Between Wednesday and Saturday, every day should reach at least 90 degrees, and it’s not out of the question that we see some mid-90s or higher Thursday through Saturday. Sticky humidity levels make it feel hotter. Lows generally are near and above 70 degrees (perhaps just mid- to upper 70s downtown). High pressure overhead should tend to suppress storm activity until perhaps a few scattered storms late Saturday. Confidence: Medium

A cool front attempts to cross the region late Saturday or Sunday, which should bring some relief from the heat, but it could also trigger a period of scattered showers and storms. Highs Sunday should mostly end up in the 80s. Confidence: Medium