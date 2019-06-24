Plentiful sunshine into the early afternoon helped temperatures race upward through the 80s. As clouds and showers developed, the humidity part of the story became more apparent. After a beautiful weekend, we’re back to summertime weather around here for the near future.

Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options

Through tonight: Showers and perhaps a few rumbles remain a risk into the early or mid-evening. The heaviest storms should stay south. After a lull into the night, more activity may move in late from the west. Otherwise, partly cloudy with temperatures settling to the upper 60s in the cool spots and the mid-70s in the warm. A patch or two of fog may develop after midnight as winds go light.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Some clouds could linger into the morning. If so, they don’t amount to much. Partial sunshine is the story with time as highs rise to the upper 80s and lower 90s. Winds are out of the southwest around 10 mph. Humidity is down a notch, compared with today.



An evening ride on the Anacostia River Trail. (Jim Havard/Flickr)

See Jason Samenow’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Pollen update: Grass pollen is low/moderate, as are mold spores. Tree and weed pollen are low.

Hot, hot, hot: Washington has already seen three days in a row of 90 degrees or higher in late May, which was the first “heat wave” of the season, but we now seem to be on the cusp of the hottest stretch of summer so far. The national blend of models output for the city shows this well. The European model from today even spits out 100 for the District on Saturday, after two days with upper 90s prior. We’re also nearing the climatological peak in temperatures locally, which happens July 7 through 22.



National blend of models forecast for Reagan National Airport. (Weatherbell.com)

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.