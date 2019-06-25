

A cardinal tries to stay cool in Rockville yesterday. (John Brighenti via Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

6/10: Still solid summer heat, but slightly less of a mess, with a bit lower humidity and no showers or storms.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly to mostly sunny, hot. Highs: 88 to 92.

Tonight: Few clouds, warm. Lows: 66 to 72.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, hot. Highs: 88 to 92.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

After some unsettled weather overnight, we’re aiming for calmer conditions in the days ahead, even as temperatures stick to the hotter side. Humidity is slightly lower today and especially tomorrow despite highs near or past 90. But the heat and humidity worsen on Thursday and Friday as the heat index gets into the more serious range. The weekend is trickier as a series of cool fronts could spark the return of scattered showers and storms.

Today (Tuesday): Some morning clouds clearing out to partly sunny skies this morning, and perhaps mostly sunny at times this afternoon, as highs climb into the upper 80s to low 90s. Dew points are slightly lower than yesterday, so it doesn’t feel quite as oppressive. And light breezes from the west at 5 to 10 mph may help a little, too. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Just a few clouds around as we settle in for a warm night but with reasonable humidity. Temperatures slowly fall toward lows in the middle 60s to low 70s. Light breezes from the northwest go calm by late. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Mostly sunny and hot again, but the humidity continues to hold back a bit. Highs should reach the upper 80s to low 90s again, with dew points staying in the lower 60s. Light breezes blow from the northwest at 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: Humidity starts to pick up for a warmer and muggier night, with lows in the upper 60s to mid-70s under partly cloudy skies. Confidence: High

A LOOK AHEAD

Thursday and Friday generate higher heat indexes under mostly sunny skies with moderate to sometimes high humidity, as temperatures surge hotter into the low to mid-90s. More caution should be exercised with outdoor activity, and be attentive to hydration. Otherwise, Thursday and Friday nights are quite warm and muggy with lows in the upper 60s to mid-70s, maybe even upper 70s right in the city. Confidence: Medium-High

The weekend navigates some trickier weather systems with the potential for scattered afternoon to evening showers and storms both days. No washouts expected, but we may have to stay “weather aware.” Look for partly sunny skies on Saturday, and it’s still hot, with at least low 90s for highs, along with moderate to high humidity. Sunday fades back to the 80s under partly cloudy skies and perhaps lower humidity late. Saturday night should be rather muggy, with lows in the upper 60s to 70s. Confidence: Low-Medium