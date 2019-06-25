

The Smithsonian Castle lit up on the Summer Solstice. (angela n./Flickr)

Temperatures ran toward 90 for the first of several tries in the days ahead. A wind from the north and northwest has helped lower humidity levels somewhat, but they’ll be turning more to the south with time. In other words, today’s about as good as it gets in this stretch of heat.

Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options

Through Tonight: Puffy low-level clouds of the day dissipate, but we continue to see some high clouds float by overnight. Lows range from about 62 to 71 coolest, suburbs north and west and the city at either end. Winds are from the northwest around 5 to 10 mph, becoming light after midnight.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Lots of sun, moderate humidity, and feeling like summer. Highs are within a few degrees of 90. Winds are out of the south-southwest around 10 mph.

See Matt Rogers’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

West Virginia or tornado alley? Several rotating thunderstorms called supercells roamed across West Virginia Monday. Numbers are still being tallied, although severe storms were observed in many locations. Large hail, damaging wind, and even a tornado or two. Video below is out of Charleston.

Drive through footage of the #Charleston, West Virginia #tornado!



Rain-wrapped Tornado from Corridor G (Rte. 119) as it crossed over around 7 PM this evening in the Southridge area! Reports of damage and power outages. 📸 Missy Richmond @NWSCharlestonWV @spann @WeatherNation pic.twitter.com/IipFzlu0fO — Josh Fitzpatrick (@JoshFitzWx) June 25, 2019

You can see some of the cells tracked great distances across the state.

West Virginia today. May be two dominant supercells, with the second redeveloping near the first's demise, but plays the part of a full-state crossing storm. pic.twitter.com/807McHfWBh — Ian Livingston (@islivingston) June 25, 2019

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email in-box? Subscribe here.