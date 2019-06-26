

Heating up quickly on the Mall yesterday morning. (chasingmailboxes via Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

6/10: Not ideal to be in the midst of a growing heat wave, but can’t give too low a score to fairly typical summer heat with tolerable humidity.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny, hot, not too humid. Highs: Low 90s.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: Near 70 to mid-70s.

Tomorrow: A little hotter, more humid. Highs: Low to mid-90s.

View the current weather at The Washington Post headquarters.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Our late-June heat wave continues today but still lacks the oppressive humidity we so often see around here. The heat and humidity do both step it up a notch tomorrow and especially Friday and Saturday. We may finally see a bit better chance of a few showers and storms this weekend.

Get our daily forecasts on your Amazon Alexa device. Click here to find out how.

Today (Wednesday): Mostly sunny skies heat us up again today, perhaps even slightly more so than yesterday. But the humidity remains tolerable, and even a touch lower than yesterday’s. Highs should reach the low 90s with somewhat comfortable dew points in the lower 60s, thanks to a light breeze from the northwest and west. Confidence: High

Tonight: The evening starts off warm but fairly comfortable as temperatures fall through the 80s. But the mugginess starts to increase later this evening into the overnight, with lows bottoming around 70 to the mid-70s under mostly clear skies. Confidence: High

Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for the latest updates. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock. Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend …

Tomorrow (Thursday): The heat and humidity come on stronger with partly to mostly sunny skies, as highs head for the low to mid-90s with moderate humidity (dew points in the mid-60s). Can’t rule out an isolated shower or storm late afternoon or evening. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Still that outside chance of an isolated shower or storm during the evening. Otherwise, it’s a muggier evening and overnight, with lows again near 70 to the mid-70s. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Even hotter Friday and Saturday with moderate to high humidity, as highs reach the mid-90s under partly to mostly sunny skies. The afternoon heat index could top out in the upper 90s to near 100 both days, so plan to limit your time outside during peak heat if you can. Just a slight chance of a late-day shower or storm on Friday, with a few isolated to scattered showers and storms possible Saturday. Friday and Saturday nights remain fairly muggy with lows near 70 to the mid-70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Sunday shouldn’t be quite as hot, with highs closer to near 90 and another chance of a few isolated to scattered showers and storms. Nothing to alter plans over at this point, but we’ll keep watching it. Confidence: Medium