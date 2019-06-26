

Tuesday evening's sunset from 1st and C streets in Southeast Washington. (angela n./Flickr)

We had another toasty one across the area today — day two of what should be at least five or perhaps six in a row of 90 degrees or higher in the city. It’s feeling a lot like late June with heat and humidity dominating the headlines in the days ahead. Any rain risk ahead is minimal and probably won’t arrive until Friday at the earliest.

Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options

Through Tonight: There’s not much in the way of cloudiness in the evening and that’s the story overnight as well. Lows could touch the upper 60s in the coolest suburbs, while it’s more like the mid-70s downtown. Breezes become light and variable near and after sunset.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Thursday): Happy heat wave! This should be day three of 90 degrees or higher. It’s another day of mostly sunny skies. Fortunately, humidity is on the moderate side rather than high. If anything, we might end up a touch warmer than today. Highs head for the low 90s in many spots and the mid-90s in some. An isolated storm is possible, but mainly southwest of the area. Winds will come from the north, at around 5 to 10 mph.

See Dan Stillman’s forecast through the weekend. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Pollen update: Mold spores and grass pollen is moderate/high. Weed and tree pollen is low.

Tuesday’s terrific sunset: Conditions were ideal for a stunning sunset last evening, one I was fortunate enough to catch myself. Here are some more great views.

Peachy pink and yellow sunset, low humidity and fire flies all around. Magical evening in Takoma Park, MD. ⁦@capitalweather⁩ pic.twitter.com/tTOrg43IBk — Colette Rausch (@coletterausch) June 26, 2019

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here