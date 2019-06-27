

Sunset over Georgetown as seen from the Kennedy Center Wednesday evening. (Harrison Jones via Flickr)

* Code orange air quality alert: Unhealthy for sensitive groups *

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

4/10: The heat is on, only pleasant time is dawn. Rains are gone, brown turns the lawn.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Sunny, moderately humid, barely a breeze. Highs: 90-94

Tonight: Mostly clear and calm. Lows: 66-74

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, humid, nearly calm. Highs: 92-96

FORECAST IN DETAIL

While humidity levels are relatively moderate, the unwavering heat through at least Sunday will make some folks cranky. Chances of rain are very slight with probably the best shot at scattered storms Sunday afternoon and evening.

Today (Thursday): Sunny skies, nearly calm winds and moderate humidity are on tap. The hot, stagnant air means air quality declines and may impact sensitive groups. Highs top out mainly in the lower 90s. Confidence: High

Tonight: Evening temperatures only slowly fall through the 80s under mainly clear skies. Winds are calm and lows range from upper 60s in the suburbs to lower 70s in the city. Confidence: High

Keep reading for the forecast through the weekend...

Tomorrow (Friday): Mostly sunny conditions dominate the morning but a few clouds bubble up in the afternoon. Moderately high humidity makes one long for more than the very light southwest breeze. Highs climb to the low-to-mid 90s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: There is only a slight chance for an isolated evening thunderstorm. Most areas remain dry and very warm with lows ranging from the upper 60s to mid-70s. Winds are nearly calm. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Saturday early risers are treated to a sliver of a crescent moon on the eastern horizon. Those clear skies allow highs to once again peak in the low-to-mid 90s with moderately high humidity and little breeze. An isolated thunderstorm or two is again possible in the late afternoon/evening but most areas stay dry. Overnight lows are in the upper 60s to mid-70s. Confidence: Medium-High

A cool front well to our north on Sunday has no impact on our temperatures with highs yet again in the low-to-mid 90s. However, it could set off a line of showers/thunderstorms that might hold together long enough to reach the area. The activity is still likely to be scattered in nature so don’t count on getting wet. Overnight lows are mainly upper 60s to lower 70s. Confidence: Medium

Monday is sunny and humidity should be just a tad lower. Temperatures slip a bit as well with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Confidence: Medium-High