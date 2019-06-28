

* Code orange air quality alert: Unhealthy for sensitive groups *

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

4/10: Similar to Thursday, continued hot and moderately muggy. Perhaps less of a breeze, which negates any Friday bonus point.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny. Slight storm chance. Highs: low to mid-90s.

Tonight: Brief shower or storm possible. Lows: about 70 to mid-70s.

Saturday: Slight afternoon shower or storm chance. Highs: mid-90s.

Sunday: Partly cloudy. Shower/storm chance. Highs: upper 80s to low 90s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Our heat wave adds extra broil today and tomorrow toward what may be — hopefully — the highest of the high temperatures of this run. At least until perhaps Tuesday, when mid-90s are again possible. We may get a break from some of the mugginess later Sunday and into Monday. Small victories?

Today (Friday): Familiar low to mid-90s continue. There’s moderate mugginess with dew points in the 60s, but we’ve had more humid days. It’s mostly sunny, but a few clouds by afternoon could help offer a couple of moments of natural shade in the form of muted sunshine. A very light southwest breeze isn’t very refreshing — ah, well. A few showers and storms could pop as we get into mid- to late afternoon, and any could be feisty. Confidence: High

Tonight: A few evening thunderstorms can’t be ruled out. Most of us remain dry and very warm, only getting down to about 70 degrees in the cool spots, and mid-70s likely downtown. Winds turn calm, and most clouds should clear before dawn. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Saturday): Clear skies early may help view a sliver of a crescent moon in the eastern sky. The early sunshine catapults us toward the mid-90s or so, with palpable (fairly high) mugginess. We could see a brief westerly breeze near 10 mph in the afternoon. Shower and storm chances increase toward their highest potential of the day by late afternoon. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Showers and storm odds die down in the evening. Under partly cloudy skies, temperatures again hover — not cooling much at all — around 70 to mid-70s near dawn. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Sunday: If we can get a weak cold front near enough to us, we could see a slight reduction in temperatures — perhaps upper 80s to low 90s. This front could throw some clouds our way and it has a slight potential to set off some showers and storms, but timing and intensity still need to be pinned down better as we get closer to Sunday. Not everyone gets wet, but we’ll keep an eye on it. Confidence: Medium

Perhaps a “dry,” less muggy heat for Monday as temperatures may get stuck just below 90. By Tuesday we may be back to the mid-90s. We should stay fairly bright with any periodic clouds, showers, and storms remaining few and far between. Overall, this is familiar summer weather for Washington. Confidence: Medium