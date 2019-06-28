

Tuesday evening's sunset. (Michael Coffman/Flickr)

With summer in full sultry swing, our incoming July aims to become the latest month to be somewhat warmer and wetter than normal.

June featured both hot and cool periods worthy of recognition, and July should follow in those footsteps.

El Niño, the warm pool of waters in the central and eastern tropical Pacific, will act as the primary driver of the overall weather pattern. This oceanic feature should keep our weather moving along instead of stagnating to offer some hotter periods and also cooler respites. And the transition zones between them trigger sufficient rains to keep the month wetter than normal.

Some satellite data and recent buoy reports suggest El Niño has weakened slightly in recent weeks, but the overall state of the tropical Pacific is still warmer than normal, and expectations are for restrengthening in the next few weeks.

Considering what we’ve seen this year, which is a tendency for warm and wet conditions, along with short-term projections for a hot start to July, we estimate July temperatures will end up slightly hotter than normal.

Since 2010, every July but one has been hotter than normal, as shown in the chart below. The yellow bars indicate our predicted temperature range for the coming month.

We estimate temperatures this July will be similar to the July of the past two years, as well as 2013 and 2015. We may not hit 100 again this year as an active wet pattern could limit heat buildups, but very warm/muggy overnight temperatures should keep the average temperature running warmer than normal.

On the rain side, we’re looking at another wetter-than-normal month but probably not as super wet as the most recent two Julys, which were exceptional. In the chart below, the blue-colored bars indicate our estimated forecast range.

The National Weather Service CFS long-range forecasting model generally supports our predictions, calling for near-normal temperatures and above-normal precipitation.

Here are the model’s latest forecasts for temperature (top) and precipitation (bottom):



Predicted temperature difference from normal in July from the CFS model. (NOAA/National Weather Service/StormVistaWxModels.com)



Predicted precipitation difference from normal in July from the CFS model. (NOAA/National Weather Service/StormVistaWxModels.com)

What could go wrong?

Two things to watch for:

Cooler risk: Sometimes typhoon activity in the western Pacific can affect our weather. Our only cool July in the 2010s was assisted by the northward-turning 2014′s super-typhoon Neoguri. These typhoons can pump up the jet stream near Alaska, which causes it to dip over the eastern United States and bring down cooler air.

Typhoon activity looks fairly weak in the Pacific, but if something bigger were to develop, it could alter our forecast to the cooler side. El Niño summers tend to see more typhoons.

Hotter (and drier) risk: The hot heat ridge expected to dominate our Fourth of July holiday should clear out by the July 8 workweek. However, if the recent El Niño weakening trend were to continue and the atmospheric response also weakens, then we could see a hotter July than expected — more like that in 2016, 2012 and 2010. And such a shift would also probably keep us drier, resulting in perhaps the first drier-than-normal month since April for Washington.