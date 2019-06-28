5:10 p.m. - Severe thunderstorm warning until 6 p.m. from Landover to Upper Marlboro

Storms are far less numerous and, generally, less intense than yesterday, but one vigorous cell has flared up just east of Landover, prompting a severe thunderstorms warning. This storms, capable of some isolated damaging wind gusts, is drifting east-southeast right along and south of Rt. 50 in central Prince George’s County. There’s a second, somewhat less intense cell, not far away near Oxon-Hill headed in the direction of Andrews Air Force Base and Clinton.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Clinton MD, Landover MD, Camp Springs MD until 6:00 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/Km7uahlwoJ — NWS Severe Tstorm (@NWSSevereTstorm) June 28, 2019

Elsewhere, we just see some isolated pop-up showers and thundershowers, mostly (but not entirely) focused east of Interstate 95. Activity should start to decrease after 7 p.m.

Original post

This is the longest heat wave of the year, thanks to Day 4 of temperatures at 90 degrees or higher. Somewhat like yesterday, the high heat and humidity have helped spark a few storms across the area today. They won’t last long, but they could pack a punch. There will be more of the same this weekend.

Through Tonight: A few showers and storms dot the area through the evening. Any can be locally intense, with the main risks being lightning and heavy rain. Isolated damaging wind can’t be ruled out. This activity wanes with the sunset, and it’s partly cloudy overnight. Lows fall to a range of 69 to 77 or so. Winds are from the south-southwest around 5 mph.



Sunset on Wednesday from Audi Field. (huskerdont77/Flickr)

Tomorrow (Saturday): This looks like the peak of the bout of heat, with highs largely rising to the mid-90s under partly sunny skies. Skies are hazy, and the air is murky. Another round of isolated to scattered afternoon and evening storms is possible. Winds are from the southwest around 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: A front sinks through early Sunday, and it helps knock temperatures and humidity back slightly. Skies are partly sunny. We’re still talking highs in the upper 80s to low 90s and moderate humidity. With the front south of us, any pop-up storms should be south, as well.

Pollen update: Mold spores are low/moderate. Other allergens are low.

