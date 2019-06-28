Why does the day of the summer solstice matter so much for Alaskans? One would imagine that in the land of the midnight sun, the longest day of the year would be indistinguishable from adjoining weeks of nearly endless summer days.

But those who have lived in Alaska for more than one winter are keenly aware that not long after the sun reaches its peak, darkness will hastily sweep in, carving away minutes and then hours of precious daylight.

In just six months, the fields of alpine flowers and the Technicolor tundra beneath will be cloaked in white. The radiant summer sun will be replaced by a much fainter orb, hard-pressed to rise.

Last weekend, I braved hundreds of tundra mosquito companions to gulp the longest days of the year to the dregs. I ventured to Denali National Park to witness the sun’s intrepid journey from horizon to horizon.



Camping near Denali. (Emily Niebuhr) ( Emily Niebuhr /The Washington Post)

As the tallest mountain in North America, Denali is stunning any time of year. In the summer it is baked in alpenglow well into the evening. At times, summertime smoke from wildfires across Alaska pools in its valleys, shrouding its normally pristine peaks in a blurry haze.

The intense heating from the solstice sun can cause thunderstorms to bubble above peaks in the Denali range and boil over into nearby valleys. While these storms provide bountiful summer rain, they also often unleash lightning. If there is a significant period without rain, the nearly perpetual rays of the sun can dry out grasses and timber alike and make them prime fodder for ignition. As of Wednesday evening, 166 lightning-caused fires had burned more than 200,000 acres in Alaska this summer.



An alpine lake outside Denali National Park. (Emily Niebuhr)

Alaska is a land of stark contrasts. Because of its northern latitude, the state experiences some of the greatest changes in daylight in the world.

During the March equinox, Fairbanks expands its daylight budget by seven minutes each day, fueling a dramatic transition from snowy landscape to flourishing taiga. By the time the sun reaches its peak at solstice, mosquitoes have been healthily reestablished after emerging from ubiquitous tundra pools that are remnants of winter snows.

As I found out last weekend, by the solstice, teenage moose have begun to grow stubby antlers, which they eagerly display while practicing bluff charges on unsuspecting backpackers. Crisp bear paw prints in fresh trail mud are vivid reminders that once bears awake from hibernation, humans are no longer at the top of the food chain.

Meanwhile, the true diversity of the tundra is finally evident in bouquets of mountain aven, wild geranium and lupine. For now I, along with many sleepy, blurry-eyed Alaskans, will continue to burn the midnight oil while summer is at its peak.

The author, Emily Niebuhr, is a meteorologist based in Alaska.