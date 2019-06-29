

Morning at the Tidal Basin. (Erik Cox Photography/Flickr)

3/10: It’s the weekend, but that’s not enough to change the feels about this weather.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly sunny. Afternoon/evening storms? Highs: Mid-90s.

Tonight: Chance of an evening storm. Partly cloudy overnight. Lows: Near 70 to mid-70s.

Tomorrow: Slightly less hot and humid. Highs: Near 90.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

June was a somewhat tame month until we got to the last week. Perhaps we’re making up for it now! It’s another unpleasant day, unless you’re in a pool, at the beach, or somewhere else fun and near cooler moments. This is probably the peak of the current blast, so do keep that in mind as you’re sweating.

Today (Saturday): It’s another hot and hazy day. Skies bubble with clouds over time. We’ll run the risk of a few storms popping up late afternoon into evening like recent days, plus we need to watch a line of storms approaching from the northwest later in the evening. Before any of that, highs rise to the mid-90s most spots, which is a range of about 93 to 97 or so. Winds are from the southwest around 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Showers and storms remain possible deep into the evening, especially if that activity northwest works this way. By the overnight, we’re partly cloudy and warm. Lows range from near 70 to the mid-70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): A weak front passes the region early. This knocks back temperatures and humidity somewhat. It might not be enough to keep us from snagging another 90-degree day, especially in the city. Highs range from the upper 80s to low 90s. You will notice the lower humidity, particularly late. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: That drier air filtering into the area means mostly clear at night and a bit cooler as well. Lows may touch the upper 50s well north and west, and range across the 60s elsewhere. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Largely pleasant summer conditions continue into Monday. Humidity remains on the low side and sunshine is plentiful. There’s a good chance we break the 90s streak as well, with highs mainly in the mid-80s or so. Confidence: Medium

We’re already done with the break in the heat and humidity by Tuesday. With rising moisture levels we’ll see more clouds floating by. It should still be partly cloudy on the whole. An afternoon storm or two may pop as highs reach or pass 90. Confidence: Medium