TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

8/10: Any day with decreasing humidity and a cooling breeze deserves a cheer, even if we may still touch 90 again.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Very warm, but breezy and less humid. Highs: Near 90.

Tonight: Clear and comfortable. Lows: Low-to-mid 60s.

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny and pleasant. Highs: Mid-to-upper 80s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Dew points trend downward today and that means LESS HUMIDITY! Yes, it’s still hot, but the drier air plus a cooling breeze combine for a fairly decent Sunday. Insta-sweat conditions return midweek as the heat, humidity, and storm chances ramp up again, all just in time for what looks like a pretty classic hot and muggy D.C. Fourth of July.

Today (Sunday): Behind a cold front, there’s not much cooling to speak of, but the lower humidity is a noticeable difference. That drier air is brought in by a breezy wind from the northwest, at times gusting near or past 30 mph. It’s mostly sunny and dry otherwise, with highs reaching the upper 80s and low 90s. Confidence: High

Tonight: Clear and mild with a refreshing breeze through the evening. It’s June in D.C., so temperatures won’t exactly plummet even with the drier air, but they do drop to overnight lows in the low-to-mid 60s, which is still a nice change of pace. Winds die down overnight as well. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Monday): We’re slightly cooler tomorrow with wind being much less of a story. A few clouds may float through an otherwise sunny sky. Overall, it’s a very nice way to start off the holiday week for some, with temperatures topping out in the mid-to-upper 80s, and the humidity still in check. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Things start to change a bit as winds come from a more southerly direction. The evening should still be fairly comfortable, but the humidity does start to increase again overnight. That keeps temperatures up as well, with warmer lows in the upper 60s to near 70 under partly cloudy skies. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

The heat and humidity make a major comeback by Tuesday, Wednesday and Independence Day, as highs look like they’ll head for at least the mid-90s with the heat index topping out near or past 100. Can’t rule out an isolated shower or storm Tuesday afternoon into evening, with a better chance of scattered showers and storms Wednesday and July 4, again mainly during the afternoon into evening. Confidence: Medium