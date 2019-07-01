

Francis Pool in Washington’s West End on Sunday. (C JRCook/Flickr)

TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

A somewhat subjective rating of the day’s weather, on a scale of 0 to 10.

8/10: One of the more pleasant days we’ll have for a while without stifling heat. Soak it in!

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly sunny. Highs: 84-88.

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lows: 63-69.

Tomorrow: Increasing heat and humidity. Highs: 91-95.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Some briefly cooler and less humid air visits the region today, but then we’re stuck in a muggy, hot pattern the rest of the week. The combination of heat and humidity Wednesday through Friday, including Independence Day, is especially painful. Today should be dry, but we reintroduce storm chances every afternoon and evening through Saturday, at least.

Today (Monday): Lots of sunshine and a light breeze from the north make it a wonderful day to kick off July. Humidity levels are low (dew points in 50s to near 60) and highs are mostly in the mid-80s, except downtown and south of town, where it’ll be in the upper 80s. Confidence: High

Tonight: A very pleasant evening as temperatures fall back into the 70s after sunset. Overnight, lows dip into the low 60s in our cooler spots to the upper 60s downtown. Winds are light. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Tuesday): The sun beats down and it turns hot rather quickly. Highs head for the low to mid-90s and it becomes moderately humid (dew points rising into the mid- to upper 60s). We probably end up dry but can’t totally rule out a late-afternoon storm. Winds are light from the west. Confidence: High

Tomorrow night: The somewhat refreshing air from the previous nights is history. It’s replaced by rather muggy conditions, with lows in the upper 60s to mid-70s (downtown). An evening storm isn’t out of the question; otherwise skies are partly cloudy with nearly calm winds. Confidence: High

A LOOK AHEAD

The combination of heat and humidity Wednesday through Friday is potentially the most oppressive of the year so far. Highs each day aim for the mid-90s or so, and it feels as hot as 100 with the high humidity (dew points in the low 70s). Pop-up late-day storms may keep it from getting as hot as it would otherwise, but they are hit or miss. Temperatures don’t cool off appreciably at night, with lows in the 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

A cool front slides through the region Saturday, and it may put an end to this heat wave. But temperatures probably hit 90 or so and some thunderstorms are likely, especially in our southern and eastern areas. Turning less humid Saturday night, with lows in the 60s to near 70. Confidence: Medium

Not as hot and less humid Sunday. We should have a good deal of sunshine and just a slight chance of a late-day storm with highs in the upper 80s. Confidence: Medium