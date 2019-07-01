

Sunrise over Maryland on June 28. (Beau Finley/Flickr)

June spun a story of two seasons, with a springlike start and a summery finish. Temperatures in the comfortable 70s were frequent in the first half of the month, while muggy 90s became much more common in the second half.

Temperatures hit at least 90 degrees on nine days, the most for June in three years. In fact, the last six days of the month all hit 90 or higher.

This closing heat wave helped temperatures end up slightly warmer than normal for the month. Thus, June joined every other month this year in posting warmer-than-normal temperatures — except March, which was normal.

Rainfall was variable, as some areas received heavy downpours while others eluded the rain. For the fifth time in six months, Washington reported above-normal rainfall, but both Washington Dulles International Airport and Baltimore were drier than normal.

June marked the fourth month of 2019 in Washington with both above-normal temperatures and precipitation.

The biggest storm event of note hit June 2, when golf ball-size hail battered several locations in the region.

June by the numbers

Temperatures: With a relatively cool first half of the month and then a hot close, June came in at 1.2 degrees warmer than the 30-year normal, with an average temperature of 76.4 degrees. This was the 25th-hottest June on record.

Rain: The total of 4.27 inches was our second-wettest month of 2019 so far and 0.49 inches above the 30-year normal in Washington (54th-wettest June). However, rainfall was uneven around the area, with Dulles reporting 2.44 inches for the month, 1.54 inches below normal. Baltimore was also 0.51 inches below normal for June.

Only one record was set in the entire area this June, and it was an unusual one: a record-low temperature! Baltimore’s low of 46 degrees June 4 tied the daily record minimum set 55 years ago in 1964.

Here is a rundown of the extremes in Washington during the month:



NOAA

The highest temperature of 96 degrees set last weekend outpaced last June’s peak by one degree, while the coolest low of 54 early in June was two degrees cooler than June 2018′s lowest reading.

Prevailing June weather pattern

A continued El Niño pattern in the central tropical Pacific was the primary fuel for our warm and wet month, which has been the result most months this year (and probably continues into July).

Nationally, temperature differences from normal show a mixed picture, with most of the warmth focused along the West Coast but also a slice of warmth in the eastern Mid-Atlantic and Southeast:



NOAA (NOAA/NOAA)

Year-to-date temperatures and precipitation

June’s additional heat helped hold 2019 in the third hottest position of the decade.



NOAA (NOAA/NOAA)

Precipitation in 2019 is running about 2.56 inches above normal for the year so far and ranks right in the middle of overall year-to-date amounts over the past decade:



NOAA (NOAA/NOAA)

June forecast review

At the end of May, here is what we predicted for June:

“...we favor slightly above normal temperatures overall and wetter than normal conditions in June.”

For Washington, this forecast was on the money and is rated an A. It is one of our better outlooks in recent months.

(Note: A separate summer outlook released on June 10 leaned toward a slightly cool June but said a warm outcome was within the margin of error.)