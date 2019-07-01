

A peaceful summer scene at Meadowlark Botanical Gardens in Vienna, Va. (angela n./Flickr)

Hope you enjoyed the past two days, which featured somewhat lower temperatures (especially today!) as well as decreased humidity levels. July is the hottest month of the year, and it’ll be showing that off in the days ahead.

Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options

Through tonight: Mostly to fully clear conditions persist into the night. Humidity levels start to rise out of the low range (dew points in the 50s) and into the moderate zone (dew points above 60). This helps keep temperatures elevated, with lows in the 60s most spots and close to 70 downtown.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Tuesday): Skies are largely sunny as high pressure dominates. Afternoon highs range from near 90 to the mid-90s, with humidity levels rising toward the moderate-high mark (dew points in the mid- and upper 60s). The heat and humidity combine for heat indexes in the mid- and upper 90s at times in the afternoon. Winds are from the south-southwest around 10 mph.

See Jason Samenow’s forecast through the beginning of next week. And if you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Pollen update: Grass pollen is moderate/high. Weed pollen, tree pollen and mold spores are low/moderate.

Piling up the 90s: With the spurt of 90s we just saw, the city is now running a good deal above normal to date for 90-degree days. Average is closer to 10 by this point, per the past 30 years. And we’ve got a bunch on the way. There’s some hint that cooler air is on the horizon for the second week of July, but it’s a bit far out to have much confidence. Fingers crossed.



Temperature forecast for Washington via the American GFS ensemble model. (Weatherbell.com)

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.