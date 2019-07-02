

The Capital One building in Tysons Corner on Sunday. (angela n. via Flickr)

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly to mostly sunny, hotter. Highs: 90-94.

Tonight: Muggy, thunderstorm chance. Lows: 68-78.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny, p.m. storms. Highs: 90-96.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

After a magnificent Monday free of mugginess, high levels of heat and humidity return today. By tomorrow, we add storms to the mix. This pattern is present for Independence Day, meaning evening storms could disrupt holiday fireworks, and holds in place through at least Saturday.

Today (Tuesday): Sunny skies this morning give way to partly sunny skies this afternoon as temperatures surge into the low to mid-90s. The humidity builds (dew points climb into the 60s) as light winds blow from the southwest at 5 to 10 mph. An isolated thunderstorm is possible, especially in our northern areas. Confidence: High

Tonight: We could see an evening storm, but most of us stay dry. Much of the time it’s partly cloudy, muggy and very warm with lows in the upper 60s and 70s. Confidence: High

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Partly sunny morning and then shifting to partly to mostly cloudy in the afternoon with temperatures surging into the low to mid-90s. Thunderstorms pop in the afternoon and evening, some of which could deliver heavy rains and strong winds. Humidity runs high (dew points in the low 70s). Winds from the west are mainly light, but gustier around thunderstorms. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Variably cloudy, very muggy, with the continued chance for scattered showers/storms especially into the evening hours. Lows in the 70s. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

Independence Day (Thursday): Hot summery weather continues with partly sunny skies, highs in the low 90s, and another round of especially afternoon to evening thunderstorms. Some storms could be strong with heavy rains and gusty winds. Keep eyes and ears on local weather updates, radar, and the sky as you prepare for evening fireworks and festivities. Humidity remains high (dew points in low to mid-70s). Showers and storms should ebb overnight as skies remain partly cloudy and lows only reach down to the muggy 70s again. Confidence: Medium

Friday runs partly to mostly cloudy with late-day scattered showers and storms repeating as highs range from the upper 80s to low 90s. High humidity continues with those dew points still in the 70s. Scattered storms linger into Friday evening with a few possible overnight as lows drop into the 70s with some upper 60s in our cooler areas. Confidence: Medium

A cold front tries to come through over the weekend, probably midday to early afternoon Sunday when showers and storms are most likely. Until the front passes, humidity is still up there with highs in the upper 80s and low 90s Saturday and at least upper 80s Sunday. We should at least get some partly sunny skies on Saturday, but it may be more challenging Sunday until later in the afternoon behind the cold front. We may see a slight decrease in humidity and storm chances later Sunday afternoon and into Sunday night. Confidence: Low-Medium