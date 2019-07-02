

July 4 fireworks in Washington last year. (Kevin Ambrose)

Independence Day in Washington coincides with the hottest and muggiest time of year, so it should come as little surprise that this year, like many in the past, promises to be sultry.

The heat and humidity are also likely to trigger hit-or-miss afternoon and evening storms, which could disrupt holiday festivities, including fireworks celebrations. Scattered storms are most likely in the 4 to 10 p.m. window, although this timing is subject to change.

Temperatures and humidity

We expect temperatures on Thursday to climb from the 70s early in the morning to the upper 80s by midday. Afternoon high temperatures, between 2 and 5 p.m., should generally be in the low 90s.



Forecast high temperatures on July 4th from the National Weather Service. (WeatherBell.com)

During the evening, temperatures slowly fall back into the 80s, before easing into the muggy 70s between sunset and around 10 p.m. (downtown).

Humidity levels are borderline oppressive, with dew points in the low 70s. The combination of heat and humidity, make peak afternoon temperatures feel several degrees hotter, possibly up to 100 degrees.



Heat index forecast for the afternoon of July 4th from GFS model.

If you’re spending time outside, be sure to stay hydrated.

Storm chances

There’s no organized weather system to focus widespread storms, but late afternoon storms may pop randomly as the sun heats the air. These hit-or-miss storms could become most numerous in the evening.

Typically, storms tend to decrease after sunset when they lose daytime heating, though some may linger after dark Thursday — potentially interfering with fireworks displays. Any storms that develop could contain dangerous lightning, very heavy rain and strong winds.

The chance of any location getting hit by a storm is 30 to 40 percent, so plenty of areas should end up rain-free without disruption. But pinpointing the exact timing, location and coverage of storms won’t be possible until late Thursday as they begin forming.

With the risk of storms and so many people outside, it’s important to remember “when thunder roars, go indoors” to stay safe and avoid any lightning injuries.

July 4 weather history

The average high in Washington on July 4 is 88 degrees, with an average low of 71. Temperatures have hit the 90s in 36 percent of years since records began in 1871.

The highest temperature ever recorded on July 3 was 100 in 1919 and the coolest 52 in 1933. Just three years ago (in 2016), Washington posted its fourth coolest July 4 on record with a high of just 74 degrees.

Measurable rainfall has occurred in four of the past five years, but that’s an unusually damp stretch. Since 1871, rain has fallen in just 36 percent of years. The wettest July 4 on record occurred in 2004, when 2.18 inches fell.