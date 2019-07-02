5:10 p.m. - Severe thunderstorm warning from Rockville to Greenbelt until 5:45 p.m.

The intense storm in the Potomac/Rockville area up through Gaithersburg is pushing east-southeast through much of the rest of Montgomery County toward northern Prince George’s County, and southwest Howard County. Heavy rain, lightning, and perhaps some isolated pockets of damaging winds are possible as this storm pushes through Aspen Hill, Wheaton, Olney and Silver Spring. The storm could eventually affect the Laurel and Columbia areas by around 5:45 p.m.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Silver Spring MD, Rockville MD, Bethesda MD until 5:45 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/HsUFnU1Wup — NWS Severe Tstorm (@NWSSevereTstorm) July 2, 2019

4:45 p.m. - Severe thunderstorm warning for Montgomery and northern Fairfax counties until 5:15 p.m. Possible damaging winds entering North Potomac, Md.

An intense storm between Reston and Gaithersburg is moving east-southeast toward the northwest side of the Beltway. Radar has indicated a burst of possible damaging winds (up to 60 mph) approaching North Potomac. The worst of this storm is headed toward Rockville and North Bethesda and is likely to also contain lightning and heavy rain in addition to the strong winds.

Severe Thunderstorm Warning including Rockville MD, Bethesda MD, McLean VA until 5:15 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/NdJ9CBczqS — NWS Severe Tstorm (@NWSSevereTstorm) July 2, 2019

Very strong winds were observed in Leesburg as this storm rolled through.

Original post

Our short break from higher heat is over as 90-degree temperatures overtook the area once again today. It’s the 15th day of 90 or higher this year in the city, which is a few days above normal for early July. We’ve got at least a few more coming, starting with Wednesday.

Through Tonight: Isolated to scattered storms are possible into the evening, especially in western parts of the area. After that, the area is partly to mostly clear. Dew points near 70 mean humidity is on the high side. This also keeps temperatures from falling below the low- to mid-70s in the suburbs and the mid- or upper-70s downtown. Winds are from the south-southwest around 5 mph.

Tomorrow (Wednesday): Another hot and hazy day. Highs are close to 90 in the coolest spots north and west or near the water, and as warm as the mid-90s in the urban heart of the area. Some afternoon or evening storms are possible once again. Humidity is bordering on high as dew point settles around 70 degrees, which pushes heat indexes toward the mid- and upper-90s at peak. Winds are from the west-southwest around 5 to 10 mph.

See Matt Rogers's forecast through the weekend.



A cardinal peers from a perch in a tree. (John Brighenti/Flickr)

Pollen update: Grass pollen is high. Other allergens are low.

Better forecasts: The New Yorker recently took a look at a new book which details how weather forecasting keeps getting better. A worthwhile read.

