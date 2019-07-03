

Between storms, a late-afternoon rainbow appears behind the Supreme Court in Washington. (Brian Moulton via Flickr)

3/10: With every day, the high heat and humidity become less appealing than the last. And, yes, another chance of late-day storms.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Hot and humid, late-day storms possible. Highs: low to mid-90s.

Tonight: Chance of scattered evening storms. Lows: 70s.

Tomorrow: Hot, humid, hit-or-miss PM storms. Highs: near 90 to low 90s.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

This hot and humid pattern, with highs near or past 90 and a daily chance of storms, continues straight through the weekend. We may take a bit of the edge off the heat after today, but that still leaves us with a typically hot and humid Fourth of July around here. Scattered storms could very well affect fireworks, but with no specific trigger, such as a cold front or warm front, it’s hard to say where and when they might hit (or miss).

Today (Wednesday): Same story as yesterday, with partly sunny skies as temperatures head toward afternoon highs in the low to mid-90s. The humidity remains high as well (with dew points near 70), and just a light wind from the west and northwest, as the heat index nears 100. Could see scattered showers and storms during the late afternoon into evening. Any storms that do form could produce damaging winds, hail and localized flooding. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Scattered showers and storms remain possible during the evening, again with the potential for damaging winds, hail and localized flooding. Clouds linger overnight, with muggy lows in the 70s. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow (Independence Day): Overall, we’re partly sunny again, but a light breeze from the southeast may promote more clouds than today. That should shave a few degrees off our highs, which top out near 90 to the low 90s. That’s still plenty hot for those planning to spend much of the holiday outdoors, and even more humid (with dew points in the low 70s). Scattered storms threaten again in the late afternoon into evening. Confidence: Medium

Tomorrow night: Scattered storms remain possible through the evening and could affect fireworks, but precipitation could be hit-or-miss, so conditions may vary greatly across the region. Mostly cloudy skies linger overnight, with muggy lows in the 70s again. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

The heat and humidity mostly adhere to the status quo Friday and Saturday, with Friday highs near 90 and Saturday highs in the low 90s. Both days continue to carry the potential for scattered storms, mainly during the afternoon into evening. Confidence: Medium

We should be on the slightly cooler side of a front by Sunday. But we’re still looking at highs in the upper 80s to near 90, with the front close enough for the chance of isolated to scattered showers and storms. Confidence: Low-Medium