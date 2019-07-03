Temperatures soared into the 90s today, and they’ll head for those numbers again on Independence Day as well as into the weekend. Along with high heat, we’re seeing humidity that’s on the ugly side. The heat and moisture can also combine forces to develop some storms at times.

Through tonight: Showers and storms may dot the area through the sunset period. These should be much fewer than last night, but any that form can be locally intense, with isolated damaging wind among more widespread heavy rain and lightning. Overnight, partly cloudy and grossly humid with dew points near and above 70 and lows spread across the 70s. Winds will be light and variable.

Thursday (Independence Day): For details, see Jason Samenow’s post on the subject. Short version: Highs will be in the low 90s, with the heat index approaching 100 in the afternoon. Dew points in the low 70s will make for oppressive humidity. Scattered storms are possible, but odds of them heavily disrupting evening festivities won’t be high. Temperatures will settle into and through the 70s after sunset. Winds will be from the south around 5 to 10 mph.



The National Archives is decked out for the Fourth of July. (C JRCook/Flickr)

Pollen update: Mold spores are high. The other major allergens are low.

