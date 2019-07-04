

Hot and humid conditions at the Lincoln Memorial Wednesday.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy, humid with scattered p.m. thunderstorms. Highs: 90-94

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, evening thunderstorms likely. Lows: 67-73

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, thunderstorms likely. Highs: 89-93

FORECAST IN DETAIL

Most festivities today should only suffer from the steamy conditions but scattered thunderstorms could cause brief disruptions this afternoon and evening. The weekend incrementally trends less hot and humid but thunderstorm chances can’t be avoided with strongest and most widespread activity likely Saturday.

Today (Independence Day): Any patches of fog burn off early as temperatures quickly ramp up. Given the high humidity (dew points low-to-mid 70s), highs in the lower 90s translate to 95 to 100 for a heat index. Only the lightest of southeast breezes offers little respite. Scattered thunderstorms pose the threat of gusty winds. If you are out and about, keep hydrating and if you hear thunder, go indoors. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Scattered thunderstorms are a possibility through the evening but there is still a good chance for the fireworks to go off on schedule. Evening readings only slowly fall from the 80s into the 70s and humidity remains oppressive. Winds are calm with overnight lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Friday): Clouds slow the heat up a bit in the morning but the sun still burns through by midday with highs reaching the upper 80s to lower 90s. Humidity remains painful (lower 70s dew points) and breezes are too light to offer relief. Thunderstorms pop up in the afternoon but are likely to be pretty hit or miss. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Thunderstorm chances gradually diminish through the evening but it could still interfere with seeing the young crescent moon on the western horizon. Humidity remains little changed overnight with lows in the upper 60s suburbs to mid-70s downtown. Confidence: Medium-High

A LOOK AHEAD

Saturday is likely to have the best chance of a more organized line of thunderstorms as a cold front to the north nudges nearer the area. Some of the storms could be strong so keep an eye on latest forecasts. Highs top out in the upper 80s to lower 90s with high humidity (dew points lower 70s). Shower chances diminish overnight with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Confidence: Medium

A few thunderstorms may pop up again on Sunday but the strongest and most widespread activity should start to shift to the south of the metro area. Highs are mainly in the upper 80s with just slightly lower humidity (upper 60s for dew points). Showers diminish quickly overnight with lows in the mid-to-upper 60s. Confidence: Medium

Monday still has a risk for an isolated shower or two but for most areas the day is drier and slightly less humid (dew points mid-to-upper 60s). Highs mainly hold in the mid-80s. Confidence: Medium