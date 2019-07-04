* Flash flood watch until 8 p.m. *

5:20 p.m. - Storms pounding some areas south of D.C., with lighter showers elsewhere

The focus of storm activity has shifted to the south of D.C. this late afternoon, with areas of heavy rain and dangerous lightning. This includes a severe thunderstorm warning in Prince William County until 6 p.m., including Manassas and near Dale City, where damaging wind gusts past 60 mph are possible along with small hail. In the District, we’ve seen light to moderate rain near the Mall at times, but fortunately not much lightning. As mentioned below, we’re still seeing signs that storm activity will decrease after 7 p.m. or so, but not a sure bet.

5:10p: Severe T’storm Warning for this cell centered between Manassas and Dale City, trying to expand to the west and north. Damaging wind gusts and small hail possible. pic.twitter.com/MtwmLUrljO — Capital Weather Gang (@capitalweather) July 4, 2019

Original post

It has been a stormy afternoon around the north and east sides of the District, especially toward upper Montgomery County, Howard County, and northeast Prince George’s County to the Bay. Closer to and inside the Beltway, storms were fewer and farther between, allowing the heat and humidity to combine for heat indexes in the mid-90s to near 100 despite plenty of clouds. But storms were starting to pick up downtown near the Mall and to the south of D.C. as of publication time, with cooler temperatures just about everywhere.

Through tonight: The pattern continues to be one in which thunderstorms, with heavy rain and frequent lightning, could pop up randomly through the afternoon and well into the evening. Isolated storms could turn severe, with damaging wind gusts near or past 60 mph. There is some indication that storm activity may tend to decrease by 7 p.m. or so and focus outside the Beltway, but that’s not a sure bet. So everyone should remain weather-aware through the duration of today’s Fourth of July activities. Remember to seek shelter if you can hear thunder and wait 30 minutes after the last rumble of thunder before going back outside.

As for temperatures, the rain has helped drop most spots to the mid-70s to mid-80s. Look for late-afternoon and evening readings mainly in the mid-80s to mid-70s with very high humidity.

Tomorrow (Friday): Morning clouds should give way to a partly sunny midday into afternoon. The heat index should approach 100 again, with highs near 90 and very high humidity (dew points in the low to mid-70s). Pop-up showers and storms are possible again during the afternoon into the evening, although coverage may be less than it was today.

