2/10: Not the ideal followup to July 4, especially on a Friday. Showers and storms try to concentrate on the afternoon and evening hours.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Mostly cloudy, mainly p.m. showers & storms, some heavy. Humid. Highs: 87-91.

Tonight: Showers and storms end. Muggy. Lows: 73-76.

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, afternoon and evening showers/storms. Still humid. Highs: 88-92.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

The 4th was a sizzler and today into the weekend promise to be toasty as well, along with the same stubborn high humidity. Unfortunately, much like the 4th, today and tomorrow will be showery and stormy, primarily during the second half of both days. Localized flooding could be an issue, especially where storms pulse up and move slowly over any one area. Monday marks the start of a drying and perhaps slightly cooler trend.

Today (Friday): Light scattered showers could be seen in parts of the area by late this morning, but a greater chance of heavier showers and scattered storms materializes in the afternoon. Storms will tend to pulse up and move slowly, and it will be difficult to pinpoint where these storms occur. Any part of the area could see a period of torrential rain that may lead to localized flooding. Meanwhile, highs are close to normal or near 90. Humidity is excessively high again, with dew points in the low-to-mid-70s leading to heat indexes around 100. A southerly wind will blow at around 5-10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Showers, storms, and the localized heavy rain threat continue until sunset or so. Storms pulse down thereafter, but showers should remain scattered about the region into the overnight hours. We’ll have a warm and sultry night, with lows dropping into just the mid-70s and humidity staying elevated. Winds are light. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Saturday): The atmosphere remains very moist and somewhat unstable, which will set the stage for another active weather day. Heavier showers and scattered storms could redevelop by mid-afternoon. Torrential rain and localized flooding again could be seen in a few spots. We’ll reach the upper 80s to low 90s for highs under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Oppressive humidity continues (dew points range from the low to mid-70s), while winds blow out of the southwest at 5-10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: Potentially heavy showers and storms should be ongoing in the early evening. Same threats are in play (torrential downpours and isolated flash flooding). By late evening, a cold front should enter the area and begin to shut off the precipitation. Skies remain cloudy with lows settling into the mid-70s. Winds start the night out of the southwest, but shift to a northwesterly direction and blow at around 5 mph with time. Confidence: Medium

A LOOK AHEAD

Sunday may feature more showers and storms, but the coverage and intensity is more questionable with the front possibly slipping just south of the area. Nonetheless, skies are still expected to be mostly cloudy and the enhanced humidity hangs on. At least highs remain seasonable in the upper 80s for most. Confidence: Low-Medium

Thankfully, Monday looks more pleasant, at least by summer standards. While a few scattered showers can’t be ruled out, much of the day should feature partly sunny skies. We’ll be slightly cooler with highs in the mid-80s, but more comfortable humidity levels (as dew points dip into the 60s) will bring sweeter relief. Confidence: Medium

The run of cooler, less humid weather extends into Tuesday, when skies turn mostly sunny and highs hang in the mid-to-upper 80s. Confidence: Medium