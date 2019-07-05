

A cloud of smoke obscures the view of fireworks from downtown Washington. (Jason Samenow/The Washington Post)

By all accounts, Washington’s Fourth of July fireworks were spectacular, if you could actually see them. Many people could not.

The fireworks and lack of wind created a towering wall of smoke so thick that it not only ruined many views but caused Washington’s air quality to plummet to worst in the nation.

Within minutes of the fireworks exploding into the sky, smoke filled the air above and downwind of where they were ignited (behind the Lincoln Memorial and at West Potomac Park). A lack of wind allowed the smoke to collect, building a giant wall that partially or completely obscured views between Southwest Washington and downtown, including along the Mall.

WATCH: All the talk in SW DC right now is about this thick cloud of smoke that's blocking 95% of the fireworks show 🎇



I just called the newsroom and apparently the view in Rosslyn is remarkable. A tale of two cities... pic.twitter.com/9XJl6a96e3 — Kevin Lewis (@ABC7Kevin) July 5, 2019

Instead of a dazzling Technicolor display, many disappointed spectators only saw what looked like fog illuminated by dull spotlights.

“BUMMER. Smokey haze made it look more like the Northern Lights than fireworks,” tweeted @BlakeMcCoyDC.

Near the Washington Monument, many spectators departed less than halfway through the display.

I feel so bad for all of the people that waited all day for the fireworks on the National Mall; they are way too low in the sky and barely visible. Most of the crowd is already starting to bail early over near the Washington Monument. pic.twitter.com/ZS8ebnDlYV — C on the scene (@Conthescene) July 5, 2019

While winds weren’t completely calm, at speeds under 5 mph they weren’t strong enough to disperse the smoke cloud, which crawled to the east and northeast (from the west and southwest). This prevailing wind direction did push the smoke away from the Virginia side of the Potomac River. While the view from the District stank, it was fantastic in Rosslyn.

[It was one heck of a fireworks show. And the fly-overs were cool, too. (Photos)]

The fireworks create a cloud of smoke every year and, depending on the wind direction, someone’s view is usually obscured, although sometimes winds are strong enough to more quickly disperse the smoke. In early July, the wind often has a southerly and/or southwesterly component, which can make viewing from the north/northeast difficult.

A different look at the @TheNationalMall fireworks and subsequent smoke as seen from NW D.C. @ABC7News pic.twitter.com/ZFJOaeKVBa — Bill Kelly (@ABC7BillKelly) July 5, 2019

But this year, the dearth of wind, abundance of smoke, high humidity, and an atmospheric inversion, which trapped the pollutants near the ground, made things worse than usual. As the smoke engulfed the District, its air quality tanked.

Ryan Stauffer, an air quality meteorologist, tweeted that the concentration of fine particular matter (PM 2.5) at North Capitol Street was the highest in the nation following the show. “The monitor along Benning Rd NE and DC-295 had two hours of almost 500 micrograms per cubic meter,” he tweeted. “Those numbers rival highest values from the California wildfires last year.”

Seriously, y’all, this is ridiculous. None of the smoke is escaping DC. It’s now reached north Dupont. I smell the firework display from nearly U Street. pic.twitter.com/LQrAMz933z — Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) July 5, 2019

The last time the pollution following the fireworks was this bad was 2010, Stauffer added.

[July 4 fireworks spark astonishing spike in air pollution, NOAA study finds]

Below, find some more photos and reactions from disappointed spectators who found themselves stuck in a smoky cloud on the wrong side of the wind.

@capitalweather can you please explain why there is a giant smoke cloud blocking the view of the fireworks? pic.twitter.com/UMGi16xsgv — Tyler J. Micheletti (@tmich93) July 5, 2019

From the east end of the Mall near the Capitol the fireworks are really underwhelming. And hard to see through the smoke. pic.twitter.com/XXx4JWvPLg — Joe Heim (@JoeHeim) July 5, 2019

Beautiful fireworks show going on right now just one problem no one can see them. #smoke #humidity @ABC7News pic.twitter.com/L8AHVcWIJy — Jonathan Elias (@EliasABC7) July 5, 2019