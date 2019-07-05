Stifling humidity kept its grip on the region today, as did highs near and above 90. Classic early July conditions in these parts, as we head into our hottest time of year on average this weekend. There will not be a whole lot of change through the next few days, although a cold front will close in by Sunday.

Listen to our daily D.C. forecasts: Apple Podcasts | Amazon Echo | More options

Through tonight: Storms will be less widespread and less consequential than yesterday, and perhaps considerably so. The best odds of showers and storms into the evening will be focused over the western half of the area. Any activity could contain heavy rain and lightning. Otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and sultry overnight, with lows in the 70s. Winds will be light and variable after sunset.

View the current weather at The Washington Post.

Tomorrow (Saturday): Shower and storm odds will probably be up somewhat, at least in the sense of coverage, which should be more widespread than Friday. Any storms could be strong to locally severe, but the main threats will be lots of rain and frequent lightning. Humidity will remain high, with dew points in the low 70s. Highs around and above 90 will feel more like mid- to upper 90s in the afternoon, when you consider the heat index. Winds will be out of the south around 5 to 10 mph.

Sunday: A cold front will be sinking into the region, but it appears it will be doing so slowly enough to keep a shower and storm threat going to close out the weekend. That also means more hot and muggy conditions. Temperatures will be near 90, but they could get held to the 80s if clouds and rain are widespread. As long as the front moves on the slow side, odds are good for more showers and storms in the afternoon and evening, some of which could be intense.



A deer pokes out of the woods in Port Republic, Md. (Beau Finley/Flickr)

See Camden Walker’s forecast through the beginning of next week. If you haven’t already, join us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram. For related traffic news, check out Gridlock.

Pollen update: Mold spores are low/moderate. The other main allergens are low.

Want our 5 a.m. forecast delivered to your email inbox? Subscribe here.