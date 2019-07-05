

The predicted temperatures for Sunday in Celsius compared to normal temperatures. (TropicalTidbits.com)

On Independence Day, the temperature in Anchorage soared higher than at any other time on record as a massive heat dome sprawled over the state. The city’s high temperature of 90 degrees topped its previous record by an astounding five degrees.

To break the June 1969 record of 85 degrees by such a margin was extraordinary. Even breaking such a record by one degree would have been notable.

[A giant heat dome over Alaska is set to threaten all-time temperature records]

The forecast for Anchorage and southern Alaska calls for the continuation of exceptionally hot weather through early next week, with temperatures frequently at historically high levels well into the 80s.

“This is an unprecedented heatwave for #Alaska,” tweeted Steve Bowen, a meteorologist with reinsurer Aon.

Anchorage wasn’t alone in posting record heat on July 4. It was joined by several other locations across the coastal region of southern Alaska.

According to the National Weather Service office in Anchorage, Kenai and King Salmon both reached 89 degrees for new marks. Palmer was 88 degrees, which tied its record. Other spots like Kodiak saw their highest temperatures for the month of July.

The #4thofjuly2019 was one for the books. Several ALL-TIME high temperature records were set at official observation sites throughout Southern #Alaska. But that's not all...there were more daily temperature records set too! #AKwx #ItsHotInAlaska pic.twitter.com/GxcdUaD9ld — NWS Anchorage (@NWSAnchorage) July 5, 2019

The jaw dropping 90-degree all-time high in Anchorage, some 25 degrees above normal, was only one degree cooler than Washington’s 91 degrees on the Fourth. If Washington had been 25 degrees above normal, its temperature would have hit 113.

A handful of other places besides Anchorage that topped out at 90 degrees on the Fourth include West Palm Beach, Fla.; Memphis; Wichita; and New York’s Central Park.

[In Alaska, climate change is showing increasing signs of disrupting everyday life]

Officials feared the hot, dry weather could exacerbate an explosive wildfire situation. Anchorage is under a burn ban and canceled its July 4 fireworks show. Many wildfires continue to torch the state, including the 85,000 acre Swan Lake Fire on the Kenai Peninsula. Smoke from that fire has at times been blowing into Anchorage and other towns.

Temperatures will warm up tomorrow in the Interior as an area of high pressure builds overhead. As temperatures warm, activity on area fires will increase. We expect smoke to return to Fairbanks by tomorrow evening. pic.twitter.com/2VuadZTDsE — NWS Fairbanks (@NWSFairbanks) July 5, 2019

While this round of heat peaks over the weekend, hotter than normal weather is predicted to persist until mid-month. At that point, a cooler and stormier weather pattern may arrive.

The long-term outlook, much like the recent past, calls for more abnormal warmth as Alaska’s fever from climate-change induced warmth rolls on.