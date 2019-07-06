TODAY’S DAILY DIGIT

3/10: I could go for a break in the high heat and the storm risks.

EXPRESS FORECAST

Today: Partly cloudy. Showers and storms developing. Highs: 89-94.

Tonight: Evening storms end with time. Lows: 72-78.

Tomorrow: More showers and storms. Highs: Mid-80s to near 90.

FORECAST IN DETAIL

We’re cruising into the hottest time of year on average, and it’s already been pretty hot so we should be well prepared. Heat and humidity dominates the weekend as a cold front sinks into the region tomorrow. There might be a bit of a break early week, although since it is the hottest time of year it’s hard to keep 90s at bay for long.

Today (Saturday): A mix of clouds and sun in the morning becomes another hot and muggy day pretty quickly. By midday and afternoon some storms are forming. They may turn relatively widespread by mid-afternoon into evening, when some could be strong. The main threats are heavy rain and lightning, but some isolated wind damage can’t be ruled out. Highs make the near 90 to mid-90s range, and heat indexes approach the mid-and-upper 90s. Winds are from the south-southwest around 5 to 10 mph. Confidence: Medium-High

Tonight: Showers and storms could persist into the evening before ending after sunset. Skies are partly cloudy overnight and humidity remains high. Lows range across the 70s. Winds are light and variable after dark. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow (Sunday): A cold front is sinking into the region. This may mean more clouds than sun, although we should see a good deal of sun as well. Showers and storms may trend widespread again by afternoon, but the best odds of that may be in the southern half of the area and south. Highs are around 90, with humidity remaining high and dew points around 70 degrees or above. Confidence: Medium-High

Tomorrow night: A passing shower or storm is possible into the night. It may trend slightly less humid as lows settle to an upper 60s to mid-70s range. Confidence: Medium-High



A LOOK AHEAD

Monday’s details are still somewhat dependent on the front movement. For now, the best idea seems to be to favor it sinking south and drier air moving in with time. Temperatures should head into the mid-80s or so under increasingly sunny skies. A shower or storm might be possible, especially should the front slow down. Confidence: Medium

Drier air is a bit more entrenched for Tuesday, although it’s transient so don’t get too used to it. Skies are partly to mostly sunny and temperatures head into the mid-and-upper 80s. Humidity is on the lower end but perhaps bordering on moderate as dew points settle to around 60 or the low 60s. Confidence: Medium