Hot and sticky conditions this afternoon are priming the atmosphere for a volatile period later today, as showers and storms should develop across parts of the area. In those areas, expect heavy downpours and frequent lightning, and even a few strong wind gusts. A more clearly defined line of showers and storms may move in after sunset tonight, posing the same threats. Sunday will be cooler, though still warm and uncomfortably humid, with scattered showers and storms in store for the late afternoon and evening hours.

Through tonight: After peaking in the low 90s under partly cloudy skies, the rest of the afternoon will see an increase in pop-up showers and storms. These storms could produce brief bouts of torrential rain and frequent lightning, and possibly gusty winds. While showers/storms should be scattered from midafternoon through early evening, an approaching cold front could spark a more concentrated line of storms beyond sunset. By this time, the loss of sunlight will have dampened the strength of any such line, but heavy downpours and lightning, along with the occasional high wind gust, will still be in play. Shower and storm activity tapers off after midnight, leaving us under mostly cloudy skies and lows that settle in the mid-70s. Southwesterly winds at 5 to 10 mph will turn northwesterly overnight.

Tomorrow (Sunday): After a mostly quiet morning (aside from isolated showers), the afternoon will get more active as peak heating, ample moisture and the cold front positioned just to our south conspire to develop more showers and storms. Storm coverage should be scattered, but any area where storms occur may see heavy rain. Highs will be cooler, in the mid- to upper 80s, but high humidity will remain in place (dew points in the 70s). Northerly winds will blow at 5 to 10 mph. Expect showers and storms to die down after sunset.

Lower humidity is on the way: We’ve been through a multiday stretch of oppressive humidity that just happened to coincide with the Fourth of July weekend. Thankfully, a respite from this super sticky air is coming soon. While dew points today and tomorrow are stuck in the uncomfortably high 70s, Monday and Tuesday will see dew points tumble into the more tolerable 60s, meaning the actual temperature (or heat index) will feel no hotter than 90.



Forecast dew point temperature for mid-afternoon on Sunday, July 7. (NOAA/National Weather Service)



Forecast dew point temperature for mid-afternoon on Tuesday, July 9 (NOAA/National Weather Service)

